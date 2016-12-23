FDA suggests limiting lead found in lipstick, shampoo

The Food and Drug Administration issued new draft guidance Thursday suggesting a limit on the amount of lead contained in cosmetics that are marketed in the United States. The FDA suggested a maximum amount of 10 parts per million for lead in lipsticks, lip glosses and lip liners, as well as externally applied cosmetics including eye shadows, blushes, body lotions and shampoo.

The guidance, which is a suggestion, not a requirement, does not apply to hair dyes that contain lead acetate as an ingredient or to topically applied products, Fox 6 Now reported.

“Although most cosmetics on the market in the United States generally already contain less than 10 ppm of lead, a small number contained higher amounts, and we are aware that some cosmetics from other countries contain lead at higher levels,” the FDA said on its website.

The guidance states that current laws don’t require cosmetic products or ingredients, other than color additives, to have FDA approval before they hit the market, and it doesn’t require cosmetic firms to share safety data with the agency.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Lead is a naturally occurring element found in small amounts in the earth’s crust. While it has some benefits, it can be toxic to humans and animals causing health issues. Exposure to lead can cause cardiovascular effects, kidney issues and reproductive issues in children. Lead exposure in pregnant woman could cause premature birth or reduced growth of the fetus.