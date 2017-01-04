Fed Minutes in Focus

Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes from the December meeting when the central bank raised overnight interest rates for the second time in more than ten years.

Investors will look for any clues poitning to the future pace of increases.

Tthe central bank, seeing an improving economic climate, could raise rates three times this year, up from previous plans for two hikes.

Those decisions are always data dependent.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen has emphasized she will take a wait-and-see approach before deciding how to respond to President-elect Donald Trump’s economic policies, including infrastructure spending and tax reform.