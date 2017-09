The VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEArca: OIH), the largest oil services ETF, is down about 25%, a loss that overshoots that of the broader energy sector. If history repeats, OIH could see near-term weakness following this week’s Federal Reserve meeting. Other oil services ETFs include the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEArca: […]Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below