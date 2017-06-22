Federal judge halts deportation of dozens of Iraqi Christians

A Detroit federal judge issued a two-week stay Thursday halting the planned deportation of more than 100 Iraqi Christians back to their country of origin.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark A. Goldsmith responded to a habeus corpus petition filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of 114 immigrants by staying the deportation orders until he decides whether he has jurisdiction to hear the case.

The Justice Department said the detainees must go to immigration court to try to remain in the U.S., not U.S. District Court.

Most of the 114 Iraqis are Chaldean Christians, but some are Shiite Muslims and converts to Christianity. The ACLU says they fear torture or death in Iraq, which agreed to accept them.

The immigrants were arrested as part of a sweep of Metro Detroit by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents earlier this month. At the time, ICE said the arrests were “consistent with the routine, targeted arrests carried out by ICE’s Fugitive Operations Teams on a daily basis.”

Goldsmith’s order expires July 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

