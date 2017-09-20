Federal Reserve straight talk

The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on interest rates at 2pm ET Wednesday. FOX Business will be following the news as well as market reaction. The Fed is not expected to raise interest rates but investors will be listening for fresh clues on the health of the U.S. economy as well as any commentary on policies being floated by the Trump administration, among other topics.

Continue Reading Below

Shortly following, Fed Chair Janet Yellen will address the public in a live press conference to detail the latest thinking from U.S. policymakers and what may be ahead for the U.S. economy.

Follow FOX Business’ live blog for the latest…..