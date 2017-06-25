Federalsburg Pilot Dies after Ultralight Crash Sunday

A Federalsburg man is dead after his ultralight aircraft crashed Sunday morning. Maryland State Police say shortly after takeoff, the pilot, 71 year old Michael Malick, lost control of the aircraft for unknown reasons. Investigators believe that as he ascended – he hit a power line. Witnesses say the plane spiraled to the ground, but it looked like a parachute appeared to deploy. Malick was taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. Police believe Malick is the owner of the grass airfield where the incident occurred. The FAA will investigate.