Federer beats defending champ Mayer to earn Halle semifinal

HALLE, Germany (AP) Roger Federer defeated defending champion Florian Mayer 6-3, 6-4 to advance to his 13th semifinal at the Gerry Weber Open on Friday.

Federer, an eight-time champion in Halle, hit 11 aces, saved both break points he faced, and converted two of his own to maintain his bid for his 16th grass-court title.

He next faces Karen Khachanov, who defeated Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-3.

Richard Gasquet beat Robin Haase of the Netherlands 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 in the other quarterfinal. The French player next plays Roberto Bautista Agut or the fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev.