FedEx investigates after driver saves Old Glory from being torched in viral video

FedEx is investigating after one of its drivers in Iowa stopped flag-burning protesters from desecrating American flags during a confrontation captured on video that went viral, according to a report Friday. Others are hailing him a hero.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the video shows Matt Uhrin in a FedEx uniform scuffling with the small group of protesters on a pedestrian mall in Iowa City Thursday after he used a fire extinguisher to save two flags from being burned.

“Back off, back off,” Uhrin is heard yelling as he clutched one of the flags.

His actions prompted praise on Twitter and led FedEx to issue a statement Friday saying it had reviewed the facts of the incident and interviewed Uhrin, according to the paper.

@FedEx You have an AMAZING 👍employee in Iowa City that saved our flag from being burned. Give him a raise!! 👏👏👏🇺🇸 #PATRIOT #MAGA #POTUS — Tracy Inge 🐾🐎 (@tringe) January 27, 2017

You’ve got a hero working out here in Iowa City, @FedEx. Can you thank him for us? Love, Iowa City #MERICA #FedExGuy #GodBlessTheUSA 🇺🇸 — Paige (@PaigeAyP) January 27, 2017

“As with all personnel issues, we are handling the matter internally,” the statement said, the paper reported.

Uhrin told the paper Thursday that his confrontation with the protesters had nothing to do with FedEx.

An online petition demanded that FedEx not fire Uhrin, the paper reported.

“Let’s make sure Matt Uhrin keeps his job at FedEx,” the petition said, according to the paper. “He was standing up for our American flag and should be commended, not punished.”

As of late Friday, the petition had collected some 3,000 signatures.

According to the Press-Citizen, the protesters were planningd to burn the flags to protest group racial and social injustice.

Cops arrested two of the protesters for violating Iowa City’s public burn ordinance, not for burning the flag, Iowa City Police Sgt. Scott Gaarde

A court in 2014 struck down as unconstitutional an Iowa law making it illegal to defile, cast contempt upon, satirize or deride a flag, according to the Press-Citizen.

Alyssa Madruga is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaMadruga.