FedExField Will Transform Into A Stadiumlinks Golf Course June 9 Through 11

LANDOVER, Md. – Stadiumlinks, the event series that transforms prominent sports stadiums into exclusive golf courses, will team up with FedExField to become a nine-hole golf course June 9 through June 11. Tee time bookings are now officially available to the public at stadiumlinksgolf.com.

“This event gives the public the rare experience of hitting some of the most memorable golf shots imaginable from nine different locations throughout the stadium,” said Jon Stephens, founder of Stadiumlinks. “Targets for each tee box are positioned on greens that are landscaped into the field below, creating nine one-of-a-kind golf holes that you’ll have to see to believe. By combining this with exclusive and intimate access to the stadium, we’re excited to offer a unique experience for each and every participant.”

Tee times are offered across all days of the event starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. with the stadium lights illuminating the course as the evening progresses. Due to the logistics of the event, registration will only be offered in two-person and four-person bookings with prices that start at $75 per person.

A premium VIP upgrade will be offered during the registration checkout, giving participants the opportunity to stay after completing their round in one of FedExField’s luxury areas overlooking the stadium at play (among other additional VIP perks that are included in the upgrade). Participation spots are extremely limited and are expected to sell out in advance of the event.