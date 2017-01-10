37.4 F
Feds: Ex-UN official's relatives indicted in bribe scheme

By FOX News -
NEW YORK –  Federal prosecutors in New York have charged two relatives of former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon with plotting to bribe a Middle East official to influence the $800 million sale of a building complex in Vietnam.

The relatives were named in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court Tuesday. One of those charged was identified as Manhattan commercial real estate broker Joo Hyun Bahn, who is Ban’s nephew. Also known as Dennis Bahn, he was arrested and is awaiting a court appearance. Bahn’s father, Ban Ki Sang, was also charged but had not been arrested. Neither defendant could immediately be reached for comment.

The indictment said the father and son plotted to induce a foreign official to use his influence to convince his country’s sovereign wealth fund to rescue the real estate deal.

