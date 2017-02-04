Feds investigating explosive device found at Lake Mead

The National Park Service is investigating a small explosive device that was found at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada.

An employee cleaning an area near an overlook Saturday discovered a suspicious object the size of a ping-pong ball and notified park rangers, the Lake Mead Public Affairs Office said.

That section of the park was cleared while the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Bomb Squad removed the explosive material. No other devices were found.

Christie Vanover, public information officer for Lake Mead, tells Fox News, “There was no note, nothing alongside the device. … The area is not a very popular overlook.”

Similar incidents have happened in the past, she added.

Deputy rangers at the Park Service are leading the investigation. The Las Vegas Review Journal reports that no other threats have been made to Lake Mead in connection with the incident.

The scenic vantage point is about a 20-minute drive from the Hoover Dam.

Andrew Craft is a Fox News multimedia reporter based in Las Vegas, Nevada . Follow him on twitter: @AndrewCraft