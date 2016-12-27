Feds say 3 hacked law firms' networks, made insider trades

Federal prosecutors in New York say three Chinese nationals profited from insider information about mergers and acquisitions by hacking into the networks of law firms working on the deals.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara says the three men made over $4 million in profits by buying stock in companies that were about to be acquired and then selling the shares after the acquisitions were announced.

He says they got the insider information between April 2014 and late 2015 by hacking into the email systems of international law firms with offices in New York.

One defendant, Iat Hong, was arrested Monday in Hong Kong. Two others, Bo Zheng and Chin Hung, have not been arrested.

Information about defense attorneys for the three wasn’t immediately available.

The targeted law firms aren’t named in the indictment.