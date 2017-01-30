Felton Man Arrested for 7th Offense DUI

A Felton man was stopped by Harrington Police last week for driving under the influence. Police stopped 50 year old Joseph Dopirak in the area of Fairgrounds Road after he was seen speeding and then driving in the wrong direction on Route 13. When police stopped Dopirak, they smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle. He was arrested after being given field sobriety tests. A computer check showed Dopirak had six previous DUI convictions and that he was not allowed to drive a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. He was cited for his 7th offense DUI and other charges.