Female prisoners in North Korean camps raped and executed, their babies fed to dogs, report says

Imprisoned women in the communist nation of North Korea serving time for political crimes are raped, then later executed in a brutal fashion, according to a new report.

Defectors of North Korea provided graphic testimony to South Korean media about what prisoners face during their sentence, UPI reported Tuesday.

The women are victims of sexual assault in prison camps at the hands of security guards who reportedly often trade sexual favors for less work while in camps.

One particular allegation from a defector “who grew up in a North Korean prison camp for more than two decades” said that women who become pregnant as a result of being raped by guards are removed from the camp and “secretly killed by guards,” according to UPI.

The defector, 29-year-old Park Ju-yong, said that after childbirth, the mothers are executed and their newborn babies are provided as food to guard dogs.

Park said the guards are then simply removed from their positions in the prison camps as punishment for their actions.

The executions, according to Park, were gruesome in nature and involved “thousands of stones” in which prisoners had to stone other prisoners, and would be threatened with executions themselves if they didn’t participate.

“People would throw their rocks hard. Each time the rock would hit the victim, their bodies would burst with blood,” Park said. “Their flesh would fall off until you could see their bones, and they would die without execution by gun.”

A former North Korea prison guard who also defected reportedly confirmed that the prison camps have executions, both publicly and secretly, and said women who engaged in sexual acts with the guards would get “easier jobs” as a result.

The testimony came after a report released in August by the U.S. State Department which revealed that prisoners in North Korean prison camps are beaten to death and starved to the point they resemble “walking skeletons,” “dwarfs,” and “cripples.”