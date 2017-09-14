Fergie, Duhamel to divorce

Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced their separation after eight years of marriage.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple told People in joint statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public.”

The statement continued, “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The singer and actor share one son together, Axl, 4.

Fergie, 42, and Duhamel, 44, recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in January.

Duhamel told Fox News in June his relationship with Fergie “has really evolved over the years.”

“We really, really like each other and like spending time around each other. We’ve been through so much together that it’s just a whole different level from what it was before,” Duhamel told us in June. “I think at the end of the day we just like each other. We obviously love each other, but I think it’s very important that we really like each other too.”