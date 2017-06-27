Fever looks for repeat at Sky (Jun 27, 2017)

The Indiana Fever return to the site of their only road win of the season on Wednesday.

They’ll look to make it two straight victories away from home over the Chicago Sky in an 11:30 a.m. CT matchup at Allstate Arena.

The Fever’s first win — a 91-79 decision over the Sky on June 18 — came as Tiffany Mitchell and Candice Dupree combined for 30 second-half points. Dupree closed with a team-high 18.

“Just a nice effort, especially in the second half when I felt like Chicago was comfortable,” Fever coach Pokey Chatman said. “It was nice after halftime to regroup. We kept going to the huddle and knew we were getting good shots. We made them a little bit uncomfortable.”

Indiana (6-7) is coming off an 84-73 home loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on a night when the team honored retired star Tamika Catchings by retiring her number.

Dupree topped the Fever with 14 points and four players scored in double figures. But Indiana couldn’t contain Los Angeles’ production in the second and third quarters that put the Sparks in control.

Indiana has won three of its last five. Chicago (3-10) has lost eight of its last 10 and remains winless in six games at home.

The Sky are coming off a 97-63 loss to Washington during which the host Mystics used a 31-7 second quarter to take a commanding lead and never looked back.

Three Chicago players scored in double figures in that game, led by Allie Quigley’s 18 points. Quigley tops the team with 16.6 points per game and has scored in double figures each time out.

Sky coach Amber Stock still remains optimistic about Chicago’s prospects as the rest of the season unfolds.

“Our man defensive principles are solid, we just need better execution,” Stock said after the Washington loss. “Our offensive principles are solid, we just need more consistent execution. So big picture, if you look at the overall output of the hard work that these ladies are putting in, I feel really good about the games that lie ahead.”

Chicago travels to winless San Antonio on Friday and then is idle until a July 8 home date with Minnesota.

Indiana is at Connecticut on Saturday and then is off until July 7 at Atlanta.