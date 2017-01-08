22.1 F
Fiat Chrysler announces $1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, 2,000 new jobs

By FOX News -
Fiat Chrysler said Sunday it would spend $1 billion on U.S. manufacturing, including modernizing two Midwestern plants, in a move that’s set to add 2,000 new jobs, Reuters reported.

According to the company’s plan, the plant in Warren, Michigan will be made capable of producing a pickup truck currently made in Mexico.

The move by Fiat Chrysler follows similar recent American-based investments made by competing auto brands.

President-elect Donald Trump has taken many auto manufacturers to task for Mexican production and encouraged building more vehicles in the U.S.

Sunday’s announcement also follows news a day earlier that Fiat Chrysler was recalling 100,000 mostly older trucks and SUVs to replace Takata air bag inflators.

