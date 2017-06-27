FIFA publishes Garcia report on 2018-2022 World Cup bidding

FIFA has published investigator Michael Garcia’s report into bidding for the soccer World Cups of 2018 and 2022 won by Russia and Qatar, ending 2-1/2 years of speculation about its contents.

FIFA released the 430-page dossier which confirms that several countries bidding to host the tournament tested the rules with vote-trading talks, but no major corruption was proven.

Publication followed less than 24 hours after Germany’s biggest-selling daily Bild began reporting extracts of the report.

World football’s governing body says “for the sake of transparency” it welcomes the report being published.

Garcia’s team found “no evidence” Russia’s bid team or Vladimir Putin, then prime minister, unduly influenced FIFA voters.