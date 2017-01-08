A bench-clearing brawl erupted in the third quarter of Saturday’s UNLV-Utah State game. After Utah State’s Antoina Robinson committed a foul underneath the basket, UNLV’s Katie Powell bumped into her – sparking a melee.

Via the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

“Throughout the game [Antoina Robinson] was playing a little dirty. Words were exchanged. I just told her to chill out,” UNLV’s Katie Powell said. “And then we came to the other side of the floor. Brooke got fouled. I was walking to go help her up. She bumped me and then pushed me and then I just kind of swung at her.”

Four players from each team were ejected from the game following the chaos, and UNLV went on to win 55-53 in overtime.