Fight over Star Wars and Star Trek led to assault, Oklahoma police say

Police say a fight over Star Trek and Star Wars led to an assault in the metro.

Jerome Dewayne Whyte, 23, was arrested July 1 on a complaint of assault and battery, possession of marijuana and outstanding Oklahoma County warrants.

Oklahoma City Police Department reports show that Whyte and another man were in the living room of an apartment in the 1400 block of NW 16 Street when they began arguing if Star Wars or Star Trek was better. The victim told police he became frustrated and stated “You’re just a trick” before walking back to his room.

Whyte allegedly followed the man and shoved him to the ground. The victim got back up and told police he stated “You wanna replay that?” and was once again shoved to the ground.

Police say Whyte then wrapped his arm around the victim’s neck and began choking him. The victim was near unconsciousness when he pulled out a pocket knife. Whyte let go and reached for the knife, cutting himself. He then left the room.

