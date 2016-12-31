Fighters react to Amanda Nunesâ 48-second win over Ronda Rousey at UFC 207

By news@wgmd.com -
34

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defended her title in impressive fashion Friday night as she finished Ronda Rousey in less than a minute in their UFC 207 main event bout.

Nunes pressed forward as soon as the opening bell rang and proceeded to ring Rousey’s bell with a slew of combinations. Many of those punches landed flush and Rousey was obviously dazed from the heavy power in Nunes’ hands.

Nunes continued to pummel Rousey, who dropped her hands and ate big shots before referee Herb Dean stepped in and called an end to the action at the 48-second mark of the first round. Here’s what other UFC fighters had to say about the stunning victory.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR