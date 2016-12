New UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt put on the best performance of his young career Friday night when he picked apart former 135-pound king Dominick Cruz over five rounds at UFC 207.

Here’s what fighters from across the UFC, including champion Daniel Cormier and fellow bantamweights Bryan Caraway and Aljamain Sterling, had to say about his performance.

