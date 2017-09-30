54.7 F
Uber driver stabbed in New York City road rage case, police say

By Paulina Dedaj
The Uber logo is seen on a vehicle near Union Square in San Francisco, California, U.S. May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

The Uber logo is seen on a vehicle near Union Square in San Francisco, California, U.S. May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo  (Copyright Reuters 2017)

Police in New York City are searching for a suspect who reportedly stabbed an Uber driver during a fit of road rage Thursday afternoon.

The victim, who had an Uber sticker in the windshield of his gray SUV, got into an altercation with the suspect around 3:45 p.m. in Midtown Manhattan.

The NYPD says the attacker got out of his vehicle and stabbed the Uber driver in his left arm before driving off toward Sixth Avenue.

The victim appeared to be in stable condition on the scene.

The suspect drove a gray GMC Acadia with New York Taxi and Limousine Commission plates, police said.

Harvey ends difficult season on sour note

By Anthony DiComo
He took the loss Friday to drop his career record to 34-35.

“The positive is that this nightmare of a season is over for me,” Harvey said.

Williams scores on balk

Williams scores on balk

NYM@PHI: Williams comes home on Harvey’s balk

Matt Harvey drops the ball during his delivery, allowing Nick Williams to score on a balk to pad the Phillies’ lead in the 3rd

It has been a sharp fall for Harvey, who successfully returned from Tommy John surgery in 2015, led the Mets to the World Series and has not been close to the same pitcher since. Last summer, Harvey underwent surgery to remove a rib, relieving symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. But the time off left his shoulder weak; he missed nearly half of this year rehabbing from a stress injury to the joint, eventually returning to go 1-4 with an 11.28 ERA in six outings down the stretch.

Although Harvey’s velocity steadily creeped upward throughout September — reaching 97 mph in his penultimate start — scouts have cited a lack of late movement on his pitches. That, paired with command issues, has the Mets wondering if the right-hander is having trouble trusting his decision-making process on the mound. 

“Throughout this process of coming back from thoracic outlet [surgery], it’s just been curveball after curveball of different feelings, different strengths,” Harvey said. “It was something that I tried to push through some uncomfortable pain, some weakness, and I think I just kind of put myself in a hole throughout that process.”

Harvey has six months to figure out the answers. The Mets are near certain to tender him a contract this winter, employing him for what will likely be his final season in New York. Given the raw abilities that Harvey clearly still possesses, it is not outlandish to envision him serving as a mid-rotation starter behind Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard.

The Mets do not need him to be the National League Cy Young Award candidate he was in 2013; they simply need a healthy, reliable pitcher to start every fifth game.

Considering the Mets’ lack of bona fide rotation depth, the team has little choice but to be optimistic about their former ace, who plans to spend much of his offseason working out at agent Scott Boras’ facility in Newport Beach, Calif. The hope is that an offseason of resting and strengthening his shoulder will be enough to springboard Harvey closer to his old form.

“It’s going to be there,” manager Terry Collins said. “The paybacks next year are going to be fun for him.”

Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2008. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo and Facebook. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.

NFL player owes Las Vegas cops an apology, union leader says

By FOX News
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett talks to reporters in Renton, Wash., Jan. 10, 2017.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett talks to reporters in Renton, Wash., Jan. 10, 2017.  (Associated Press)

The head of a Las Vegas police union reiterated his demand for an apology from an NFL player Friday, after a top Las Vegas police official cleared of wrongdoing three officers who briefly detained Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett outside a casino last month.

Bennett — who was stopped while fleeing the casino amid reports of gunfire that proved to be false — claimed one officer pointed a gun at him and threatened to blow his head off.

“It was a traumatic experience for me and my family,” Bennett told the Seattle Times earlier this month “It sucks that the country we are living in now sometimes you get profiled for the color of your skin.”

But Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, called Bennett’s accusations “outlandish,” and said they defamed every officer in the department, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

On Friday, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said the officers acted appropriately and professionally when they detained Bennett.

Authorities reviewed hundreds of videos, including those from police body-worn cameras, but found no evidence that the officers who had direct contact with Bennett profiled the player by race or used excessive force, Lombardo said.

“Mr. Bennett has a valid perspective as a person who experienced a reasonable-suspicion stop for a felony crime,” Lombardo told reporters. “Those who experience such a stop, especially when they have not committed a crime, are not likely to feel good about it.”

Bennett committed no crime, the sheriff said. But he was detained at gunpoint, handcuffed and seated for about 10 minutes in the back of a patrol car until police searching the crowded casino concluded that what people thought was gunfire was actually the sharp sound of velvet rope stands knocked to a tile floor during a scuffle.

The incident occurred early Aug. 27, just hours after an Aug. 26 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor. It has been one of several incidents to which NFL players have referred as part of their protests during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games.

Video footage shows an officer with his gun out while handcuffing Bennett as he lies in a traffic lane on Las Vegas Boulevard outside the Cromwell casino. But Lombardo said there was no evidence to back Bennett’s allegation, made on Twitter more than a week later, that an officer put a gun to Bennett’s head and threatened to blow his head off.

“From the evidence we have at this point, we don’t know (the officer) said that,” the sheriff said.

Police union leader Grammas said he didn’t know why Bennett would consider the case a race-based incident. When asked if he stood by a previous call for Bennett to apologize to police, Grammas said yes.

“Now more so than ever,” Grammas said, according to the Review-Journal.

Bennett announced in early August that he would sit during the national anthem this season to protest social injustice and was one the first NFL players to protest this year. He has remained one of the most outspoken pro athletes on numerous social issues.

The player’s attorney, John Burris in Oakland, Calif., said he wants to review videos more closely. But he said he believed the clips shown verified Bennett’s accounts.

“He was not acting improperly,” Burris told the Associated Press. “He was not acting suspicious. He was not involved in any criminal activity.

“There’s nothing to go on, no description, other than you see this big black man running,” the attorney added. “He was running like everyone else, trying to get away.”

Neither Lombardo nor Grammas identified the officers involved in the incident. The officer who chased Bennett and handcuffed him didn’t have his body camera on at the time, Lombardo said, and might face departmental discipline.

Otherwise, “I believe they acted appropriately and professionally,” the sheriff said of the officers.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.

Giancarlo Stanton held without a HR, but Marlins rally past Braves

By FOX News
MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton went 2 for 4 with a single and a double and the Miami slugger remained at 59 home runs as the Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Friday night.

Marcell Ozuna drove in three runs to lead Miami, which rallied from a 5-0 deficit and took the lead with a four-run seventh. Justin Bour’s two-run single gave the Marlins a 6-5 lead. The Marlins also got run-scoring singles from Ozuna and Stanton off Braves reliever Dan Winkler (0-1).

Adam Conley (8-8) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Junichi Tazawa inherited two runners in the eighth and induced pinch-hitter Tyler Flowers to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Brad Ziegler threw one pitch in the ninth and retired pinch-hitter Matt Kemp on a game-ending double play for his 10th save.

Ozuna’s one-out, two-run double in the sixth cut Atlanta’s lead to 5-2 with the tying run at the plate. Luiz Gohara ended Miami’s threat striking out Bour and Brian Anderson.

Gohara allowed four runs, six hits and walked four. He struck out six.

Ozzie Albies’ homer to lead off the game and Lane Adams’ three-run shot against Miami starter Dan Straily gave the Braves a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Atlanta increased the lead on Kurt Suzuki’s run-scoring single in the second.

Straily allowed five runs, six hits and four walks. He struck out three in his shortest start of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Miami: The starters are getting games to rest in the final weekend of the season and Friday was CF Christian Yelich’s turn. Tyler Moore started in left and Ozuna moved to center.

Atlanta: CF Ender Inciarte didn’t start but entered the game on a double switch in the seventh. Manager Brian Snitker planned to give Inciarte the night off to rest left thumb soreness he first experienced while sliding into a bag against the Nationals on Sept. 19.

Official survey: China factory activity rises to 5-year high

By KELVIN CHAN
HONG KONG –  An official survey released Saturday said that China’s factory activity expanded last month at the fastest pace in five years, as the country’s vital manufacturing sector stepped up production to meet strong demand.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 52.4 in September, up from 51.7 in the previous month and the highest level since April 2012.

The report by the Federation of Logistics & Purchasing said production, new export orders and overall new orders grew at a faster pace for the month.

“The manufacturing sector continues to maintain a steady development trend and the pace is accelerating,” said Zhao Qinghe, senior statistician at the National Bureau of Statistics, which released the data. Zhao noted that the report found both domestic and global demand have improved.

However, in a separate report, the private Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI slipped to 51.0 from 51.6, as factories reported that production and new orders expanded at slower rates last month.

Both indexes are based on a 100-point scale with 50 dividing expansion from contraction. But the federation’s report is focused more on large, state-owned enterprises while the Caixin survey is weighted to smaller, private companies.

Another official index covering non-manufacturing activity rebounded after two months of contraction, rising to 55.4 last month from 53.4 in August. That indicates momentum is picking up again in China’s service sector.

The reports come ahead of the ruling Communist Party’s twice-a-decade congress set for next month, where top leaders will be reshuffled and authorities will outline economic policies.

Earlier this month, rating agency Standard & Poor’s downgraded China’s credit rating on government borrowing, citing rising debt levels that raise financial risks and could drag on economic growth.

Miami takes control early, clamps down on Duke to remain undefeated

By FOX News
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Malik Rosier threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and No. 14 Miami’s defense shut down Duke in a 31-6 victory Friday night.

Rosier threw for 270 yards, including a 49-yard catch-and-run score by Ahmmon Richards early in the fourth quarter.

Richards’ score broke it open, giving the Hurricanes (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 24-6 lead with 11:02 left.

Mark Walton — averaging a conference-best 176 yards rushing through two games — managed only 51 yards on 17 carries against the nation’s No. 2-ranked run defense. But he added 79 yards receiving before leaving in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Linebacker Michael Pinckney had 10 tackles, a fourth-down sack on Duke’s opening drive and a second-quarter interception to lead the effort that kept the Blue Devils (4-1, 1-1) out of the end zone.

Duke finished with 349 yards, but converted just 5 of 19 third downs.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: Two years ago, the Hurricanes escaped Durham with a win on an eight-lateral kickoff return for a final-play touchdown. The Hurricanes needed no such theatrics this time, getting off to a fast start behind Rosier (who completed his first nine passes) and then leaning on a defense that stiffened just about any time Duke pushed across midfield in a matchup of unbeaten Coastal Division teams.

Duke: The Blue Devils simply have to get better in the red zone. They twice settled for field goals of 36 yards or closer after drives stalled and also took Pinckney’s sack on a fourth-and-1 from the Miami 13 to open the game. Duke came into the game ranked in the bottom third nationally nationally in red-zone efficiency, and now has scored nine touchdowns and nine field goals in 23 trips.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes visit preseason ACC favorite Florida State on Oct. 7 in a game rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma.

Duke: The Blue Devils travel to Virginia on Oct. 7.

Miley, &#039;pen struggle as catwalk comes into play

By Bill Chastain and Brittany Ghiroli
Evan Longoria grounded into a bases-loaded fielder’s choice to score Daniel Robertson and give the Rays a 1-0 lead in the third. That run turned out to be all the Rays needed as Rays’ pitching silenced the Orioles’ bats while the offense continued to add to the lead.

The Rays scored twice in the fourth, with some help from Tropicana Field’s catwalk. Leadoff batter Cesar Puello‘s popup in front of home plate struck a catwalk, then dodged the glove of diving catcher Welington Castillo. One out later, Curt Casali singled to right and Brad Miller walked to load the bases for Robertson, who drew a walk to force home Puello. Peter Bourjos added a sacrifice fly to put the Rays up, 3-0.

Longoria hit a solo homer in the fifth off Wade Miley and Logan Morrison added a solo shot to ignite a three-run seventh, pushing the Rays’ lead to 5-0.

Jake Odorizzi started for the Rays, but could not pitch the fifth due to a sore right knee, preventing him from getting the decision. Brad Boxberger was awarded the win. Miley took the loss, his 15th of the season.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Another 20 for Longo: When Longoria homered off Miley, the solo shot gave him his 20th of the season while also giving him at least 20 home runs for the fifth consecutive season and nine in his first 10 seasons. Of note, only one American League third baseman has had nine 20-home run seasons at any point in his career: Graig Nettles.

Kittredge to the rescue: The Orioles threatened for the first time in the seventh when Jonathan Schoop walked to lead off the inning against Ryne Stanek and Trey Mancini singled to left, extending his hitting streak to 17 games and prompting manager Kevin Cash to bring in Andrew Kittredge to face Castillo. The Rays’ four-run lead appeared in jeopardy until Kittredge caught Castillo looking at strike three to end the inning.

Bill Chastain has covered the Rays for MLB.com since 2005.

Brittany Ghiroli has covered the Orioles for MLB.com since 2010. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @britt_ghiroli, and listen to her podcast.

This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.

Rays complete shutout over Orioles high-powered offense

By FOX News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison homered Friday night and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched third place in the AL East with a 7-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Longoria led off the fifth with his 20th homer off Baltimore starter Wade Miley, marking Longoria’s fifth straight 20-homer season and the ninth of his 10-year career.

Morrison hit his 38th homer off reliever Chris Tillman in the seventh.

Rays starter Jake Odorizzi left his final start of the season after four innings with a sore right knee.

Brad Boxberger (4-4) got the win as the first of four Tampa Bay relievers.

Miley (8-15) lost his fifth straight start, giving up four runs and five hits in four innings. He walked five, raising his major league-leading total to 93. The Baltimore bullpen gave up five more walks.

Trey Mancini had one of Baltimore’s four hits. It was Mancini’s 158th hit, tying Cal Ripken (1982) for second-place all-time among Oriole rookies.

The Orioles, shut out for the 11th time, lost for the 17th time in 21 games and dropped three games behind Tampa Bay with two games left in the season.

LONGORIA JOINS MATHEWS IN 3B POWER CLUB

Longoria became only the second third baseman to hit 20 home runs in nine of his first 10 seasons. Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews did it in each of his first 14 seasons (1952-65). Only one other AL third baseman (Graig Nettles) has had nine 20-homer seasons at any point in his career.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: INF Tim Beckham (hamstring) was back in the lineup after missing three games. … OF Adam Jones did not play because of leg soreness.

Rays: OF Kevin Kiermaier “caught a bug in New York and it drained him pretty good,” according to manager Kevin Cash. Kiermaier sat out a second straight game.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Archer (9-12) will get his major league-leading 34th start of the season for the Rays on Saturday night against RHP Miguel Castro (3-2), who will get his first start for the Orioles after 38 relief appearances.

Tampa Bay Rays 7, Baltimore Orioles 0

Criminal investigation of Texas chemical plant blasts opened

By FOX News
HOUSTON –  A Texas chemical plant where flooding during Harvey caused multiple explosions is under criminal investigation.

The Houston Chronicle reported Friday that the Harris County district attorney’s office confirmed it had opened a criminal investigation into Arkema’s actions before the explosions that sent fire and plumes of black smoke shooting into the air. Authorities in late August evacuated a 1.5-mile radius around the plant in Crosby, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

First responders are suing the company, claiming they were left vomiting and gasping for breath because of the fumes from the explosion of volatile organic peroxides. Their lawsuit says Arkema did not have proper procedures to keep the chemicals cooled in case of a flood or emergency.

Harris County commissioners have also approved filing a lawsuit against the company.

Nats baffle Bucs behind stellar Stras, Zim

By Jamal Collier and Adam Berry
WashingtonNationals
WashingtonNationals

It was a goal for Stephen Strasburg at the beginning of Spring Training to finish the regular season healthy. Not only did has he accomplished that goal, but he also ended his slate in the midst of one of the most dominant stretches of his career.

Scherzer tunes up for postseason vs. Bucs

By Adam Berry
0
WashingtonNationals

Max Scherzer will start against the Pirates on Saturday night at Nationals Park, making one last appearance before the National League Division Series presented by T-Mobile and potentially one final case for himself in the NL Cy Young Award race.

Rock climber falls in Yosemite Park in third incident in one week

By FOX News
A rock climber fell from Higher Cathedral Spire in Yosemite National Park, following two other accidents at El Capitan (shown) in one week.

A rock climber fell from Higher Cathedral Spire in Yosemite National Park, following two other accidents at El Capitan (shown) in one week.  (The National Park Service)

A rock climber fell Friday in Yosemite National Park and had to be airlifted out of the area, KRON 4 reported.

The National Park Service reportedly sent a helicopter to the Higher Cathedral Spire to help rescue the climber.

This is the third incident in Yosemite this week, following two separate rock falls near El Capitan, located right across the river from the Higher Cathedral Spire, the report said.

It is not clear how far the climber fell or their current condition.

On Wednesday, a large slab “the size of an apartment building” fell off the face of El Capitan, killing a British climber and injuring one other.

CLIMBER WHO DIED IN ROCK FALL AT YOSEMITE WAS CELEBRATING FIRST WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

The two people hit by the slide were at Yosemite on a “dream holiday,” celebrating their first wedding anniversary together.

And on Thursday, a second rock fall happened, also near El Capitan. One climber in the area described this one as being “three times the size” of the one the day before.

Signs have reportedly been put up near where the rock slides occurred, warning climbers of the recent activity, KRON 4 reported.

By Todd Zolecki and Anthony DiComo
Smith homers, but Harvey out of sync vs. Phils

By Todd Zolecki and Anthony DiComo
0

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies hope to finish a resurgent second half with a strong final weekend against the Mets at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia certainly started the last series of the season off on the right foot, beating the Mets on Friday night, 6-2, to move to 36-37 since the All-Star break. It is no small accomplishment, considering the Phillies were just 29-58 at the break, which was the worst record in baseball at that point of the year.

Mets right-hander Matt Harvey allowed seven hits, four runs, three walks and one home run in just four innings. He posted an 11.28 ERA (28 earned runs in 22 1/3 innings) in six appearances this month.

Harvey allowed a two-run homer to Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco in the second inning to erase an early 1-0 lead. The Mets rapped across 10 hits — the same amount as the Phils — but could only muster two runs. Mets rookie Dominic Smith homered for the second consecutive game, bringing his home run total up to nine. Second baseman Jose Reyes also went deep, ripping a solo homer to right in the first inning against Phillies right-hander Ben Lively, who allowed two runs over six innings.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Harvey drops the ball: Harvey already allowed one run to score in the third inning when he balked to score Nick Williams from third base, handing the Phillies a 4-1 lead. It was the first balk of Harvey’s career.

Insurance runs: Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro and second baseman Cesar Hernandez each hit solo home runs against Mets reliever Hansel Robles in the sixth inning to give the Phillies a four-run lead. Alfaro’s impressive jack left his bat at 107.6 mph and traveled a projected 423 feet to left-center field, per Statcast™. It was the rookie’s fifth home run of the season. Hernandez’s homer just reached the stands in right field, and was his ninth long ball of the season.

Todd Zolecki has covered the Phillies since 2003, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook and listen to his podcast.

Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2008. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo and Facebook.

This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.

Suspect arrested decades after pregnant woman found dead

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
0

LOS ANGELES –  For 37 years, Ronnie Fematt had been living with a burning question: Who killed his newlywed wife and their unborn child in 1980 and left her nude body on a Los Angeles County beach?

Once considered a possible suspect in the case, Fematt stood shoulder-to-shoulder Friday with Los Angeles sheriff’s investigators, who announced they had finally made an arrest.

It was March of 1980 when Fematt had an argument with his newlywed wife, Teresa Broudreaux — then 20 years old and five months pregnant with their unborn child — and she left to go to her sister’s house nearby, investigators said. After she left her sister’s home later that evening, Broudreaux was never seen alive again.

Her nude, lifeless body was found early in the morning on March 4, 1980, along the shoreline of Malaga Cove Beach in Palos Verdes Estates. Broudreaux had been beaten over the head and killed.

Detectives tried to track down any leads they could. But there were no witnesses, and for years the case had gone cold — the records later filed away in the homicide bureau’s library.

“Years later, a series of coincidences and new DNA technology produced an unexpected break in the case,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said.

The case was reviewed by a specialized squad that reviews unsolved cases and in 2013, investigators uncovered DNA from evidence that had been collected at the crime scene, but they wouldn’t provide many details. They ran the DNA sample through a database and got “quite the hit,” sheriff’s Det. Ralph Hernandez said.

The DNA alone, though, wasn’t enough for detectives to prove their case.

After years of additional interviews and a review of a possible suspect’s criminal record, detectives believed they could finally make a case that could stick.

Robert Yniguez, 65, was arrested on suspicion of murder outside of his home in San Pedro on Thursday.

Yniguez’s DNA had been on file for a prior sex offense, Hernandez said. He had been arrested in 1981 and suspected of sexually assaulting a young woman, the detective said at a news conference Friday. But the charges were dropped when the woman stopped cooperating.

Yniguez was arrested again the next year and served eight years in prison after being convicted of rape, Hernandez said. Since his release, Yniguez has gotten married and has been employed as a construction worker, detectives said.

Yniguez had been questioned about Broudreaux’s killing several times since his 2013, but when detectives came knocking on his door Thursday night, he was still surprised, Hernandez said. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The arrest was welcome news for Fematt, who said he’s never given up hope that one day detectives would find his wife’s killer. The two had met while she was working at a fast-food restaurant and were dating for a few years before they were expecting a little girl and were married. Five months later, his wife was killed.

“There was nobody to hear her cry, nobody to hear her screams, nobody to help her,” Fematt said, his voice cracking, as he choked back tears. “When she bled out, the baby died. I think of that all time.”

___

Follow Michael Balsamo on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1 .

Red Hat Inc. Is on a Roll

By news@wgmd.com
This week, Red Hat (NYSE: RHT) delivered another batch of solid proof that its unique business model makes sense. Pairing the concept of open-source software development with high-quality support services, Red Hat saw its second-quarter sales surging 21% higher year over year while earnings enjoyed a 40% boost, easily exceeding analyst targets on both counts. Share prices jumped 4% on the news.

Continue Reading Below

What Red Hat did in the second quarter

To be fair, Red Hat’s guidance for this quarter didn’t exactly set the bar too high. Management expected sales to land near $699 million, lifting adjusted earnings to $0.67 per diluted share. Instead, Red Hat’s revenue stopped at $723 million, yielding non-GAAP earnings of $0.77 per share.

No particular product line drove the company’s surging results this quarter. Instead, Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst described it as a period of broad-based success across many technologies.

“I will say that this was one of the more balanced quarters in recent years,” Whitehurst said in an exclusive post-earnings call with yours truly. “We got asked a lot about OpenShift and we saw some real strength in OpenStack, and Ansible had a good, strong quarter. 12 of our million-dollar-plus deals had Ansible, 12 had OpenStack, 10 had OpenShift, so it really was a nice mix across the portfolio.”

To be clear, very few of Red Hat’s large orders focus on a single product. Instead, Whitehurst explained, nearly all of the larger contracts are packages of Red Hat Enterprise Linux plus one or more of the components mentioned above. The OpenStack cloud computing platform is starting to mature while the OpenShift software container solution is the hot topic right now. Coming up from behind is IT automation platform Ansible. All three of these high-growth products are popular among Red Hat’s enterprise customers, and should continue to power the company’s growth for years to come.

Continue Reading Below

Looking ahead, Red Hat’s third-quarter guidance placed sales near $734 million and adjusted earnings close to $0.70 per share, up from $615 million and $0.61 per share, respectively, in the year-ago period. The existing full-year targets were also raised by 3%-4% each.

Shares have gained a market-stomping 50% over the last 52 weeks, amid accelerating revenue and earnings growth. I see no reason why the long-term rally should stop anytime soon. In fact, I could see myself owning Red Hat shares basically forever. After a quarter like this one, you might agree.

Why CenturyLink Shareholders Have Nothing to Worry About (for Now)

By news@wgmd.com
Recently, I wrote about a possible delay in the CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL)Level 3 Communications (NYSE: LVLT) merger, and the accompanying actions taken by activist hedge fund Corvex Management. As the merger is crucial to the future of CenturyLink shareholders, any sort of uncertainty surrounding approval would throw a wrench into the investment thesis for either of these two companies.

Continue Reading Below

Due to increasing competition in the telecom space and a secular decline in many of CenturyLink’s legacy businesses (such as copper wire landlines), CenturyLink has continued to post deteriorating operating results as it attempts to invest in future technologies while keeping costs in check in preparation for the merger.

That’s why the stock has continued selling off this summer, and why the dividend yield stands at a sky-high 11.5%. When it seemed as though California may delay the merger, that added to the skepticism. However, a recent announcement from the California Public Utilities Commission gives me confidence the merger will close eventually, albeit later than originally planned.

A delay is not a no

Last week, the California PUC issued an offer of settlement with CenturyLink, saying that it would approve the merger if the combined company agrees to these terms:

  • Spend $323 million in capital expenditures in California over the next three years, with the “stated aspirational goal” of completing the job in two years.
  • Participate in discussions with the state about which middle markets to invest in, particularly those of underserved or unserved communities.
  • Preserve terms of existing customer contracts.
  • Submit “granular” reports on synergy savings, employment, broadband projects, and network outages.
  • “Strive” to meet supplier diversity goals of 20% minority-owned businesses utilization.
  • Report all network outages that last 30 minutes or more.
  • Give a 90-day advance notice to the Commission if Level 3 decides to terminate Level 3’s current practice of leasing dark fiber to outside providers and enterprises.
  • Provide notice of 30 days if CenturyLink and Level 3 are the subject of an FCC investigation involving access arbitrage (this appears to be regarding a practice of cheating on interconnection fees). 

Continue Reading Below

The earliest a settlement hearing can occur is Oct. 12, and CenturyLink recently put out a press release stating that it now expects the merger to close in mid- to late October. That’s a delay from the previous target (end of the third quarter), but still not too far off. California is one of the last big hurdles for the merger to clear.

Conditions manageable?

It may seem curious that the CenturyLink’s (and Level 3’s) stock price has stayed so low now that the merger looks as if it will eventually close.

The proposed $323 million in capital expenditures is only about 10% of the combined company’s 2016 capital spending. Spaced over three years, that’s only 3% per year. Given that California is a very large state, that doesn’t seem like too big of a deal. It’s possible that CenturyLink will have to spend on upgrades to communities where it doesn’t get a sufficient return, but that is yet to be determined.

Going forward

Of course, it is not as if the companies will merge and all of a sudden they’ll return to growth. These two massive businesses must execute a very lengthy integration process with little disruption, invest in the right technologies, and fend off competition from big rivals.

Still, with CenturyLink’s dividend above 11%, an experienced CEO in Jeff Storey set to take the helm, and a watchful activist investor involved, the long-term perspective outweighs the short-term concern regarding the delay. If you were a believer in these two companies before, nothing about the slight delay should change your mind. 

Gym teacher arrested after reportedly choking students with jump rope

By FOX News
Peter Samhammer, 64, was arrested by police after he allegedly choked students with a jump rope as a form of "discipline."

Peter Samhammer, 64, was arrested by police after he allegedly choked students with a jump rope as a form of “discipline.”  (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

A gym teacher in Fresno, Calif. has been arrested after he allegedly tied a jump rope around students’ necks to “discipline” them, Fox 26 reported.

Authorities arrived at Herndon Barstow Elementary on Thursday afternoon after the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office received a report that students had been injured, reports said.

Upon investigation, police learned that Peter Samhammer, 64, a physical education teacher at the school, had attempted to punish students by choking them with a jump rope during class on the playground, Fox 26 said.

Samhammer allegedly tied the jump rope around students’ necks and would tighten it before releasing them.

The students were all between nages 9 and 11, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said the victims had red marks on their necks and shoulders due to the rope.

Samhammer was arrested and charged with four counts of child abuse, Fox 26 reported.

FEMALE TEACHER, 25, GETS PRISON FOR ‘SEXUAL CONTACT’ WITH BOY WHILE WATCHING ‘DEADPOOL’

Central Unified School District released a statement on the situation.

“Mr. Samhammer is on official administrative leave. Student safety is a top priority for the district and as such, we are fully cooperating with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and will continue to do so throughout the course of its investigation.”

Samhammer also reportedly worked in the Clovis Unified School District at one point as a temporary employee but is not currently employed by them.

Click here for more from Fox 26.

The Latest: Man arrested in 1980 killing of pregnant woman

By FOX News
LOS ANGELES –  The Latest on an arrest in the 1980 death of a pregnant woman found on a Los Angeles County beach (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

The Los Angeles County sheriff has identified a man who was arrested on suspicion of killing a pregnant woman whose nude body was found on a beach in 1980.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell says detectives arrested 65-year-old Robert Yniguez on Thursday outside his home in San Pedro.

Yniguez is suspected of killing 20-year-old Teresa Broudreaux, who was found at Malaga Cove Beach in Palos Verdes Estates.

Sheriff’s officials say Yniguez’s DNA was linked in 2013 to evidence that had been collected at the crime scene. No other details were provided.

After years of additional interviews and a review of Yniguez’s criminal record, detectives said they believed they could prove their case.

Broudreaux’s husband Ronnie Fematt said he never gave up hope that investigators would find the killer.

Yniguez was being held on $1 million bail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

Sheriff’s investigators have arrested a suspect in the 1980 death of a pregnant woman found naked on a Los Angeles County beach.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell is expected to provide details at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Authorities said Teresa Broudreaux’s body was found on the shoreline of Malaga Cove Beach in Palos Verdes Estates in March 1980.

Investigators said the 20-year-old newlywed had suffered blunt force injuries to her head.

Sheriff’s officials say the suspect was identified through DNA evidence, but the department didn’t provide any other information.

Broudreaux’s husband, Ronnie Fematt, is also expected to attend the news conference.

Is Boston Beer About to Be Acquired?

By news@wgmd.com
When Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM) announced better-than-expected second-quarter results in late July, shares surged as much as 22% the following day — and with good reason. Boston Beer’s performance was punctuated by significantly improved trends for depletions, a key industry metric for how fast its products travel from warehouses to consumer outlets, despite steep competition at retail and a general softening of its core craft beer and cider markets. Looking forward, Boston Beer management is not only working to reduce costs and increase operating efficiency but also striving to return its flagship Samuel Adams and Angry Orchard brands to sustained growth.

Continue Reading Below

But if a recent analyst report is correct, America’s largest publicly traded craft brewer may be swallowed up before that happens. More specifically, Boston Beer shares climbed another 5% on Tuesday after Credit Suisse analyst Laurent Grandet suggested the company could be an enticing acquisition target.

The stakes of Boston Beer’s turnaround are high

In doing so, Grandet upgraded his rating on Boston Beer stock to “neutral” from “underperform,” while simultaneously increasing his per-share price target to $150 from $140. For perspective, Boston Beer stock closed on Friday at just over $156 per share. 

To justify his relative optimism, Grandet noted that while “market sentiment remains overly negative” surrounding Boston Beer, he sees “a more balanced spread between potential upside and downside scenarios.”

“In addition,” Grandet wrote, “although founder Jim Koch seems determined to turn the business around, we think the likelihood of a takeout goes higher if Samuel Adams rejuvenation efforts ultimately fail next year.”

Continue Reading Below

Potential suitors

All told, he believes there’s a “fair probability” that Boston Beer is acquired over the next 12 months by either a larger peer like Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP) or through a leveraged buyout by private equity investors. He further says Boston Beer could fetch as much as $207 per share, which would equate to an enterprise value of just under $2.5 billion.

“We think Molson Coors would be the most agreeable candidate for Koch to consider buying his company,” Grandet mused.

To be sure, we know Molson Coors isn’t afraid of acquisitive growth given the right opportunity. It only just closed on its $12 billion acquisition of SABMiller’s 58% stake in MillerCoors late last year — a move which, to be fair, SABMiller had no choice but to make to facilitate regulatory approval for its own $100 billion megamerger with Anheuser-Busch InBev. As a result, Molson Coors emerged as the world’s third-largest global brewer by enterprise value. 

Boston Beer would certainly be an enviable name to add to its mix. According to this year’s Customer Loyalty Engagement Index from Brand Keys, Samuel Adams was tied for third with Yeungling in the list of America’s favorite beer brands, trailing only AB InBev’s Corona in second place and, ironically, Coors at the top of the heap.

But even despite its recent rebound, Boston Beer stock has fallen around 8% so far in 2017 and sits more than 50% below its early 2015 highs achieved before its current woes began to materialize. If Boston Beer’s improvements turn out to be unsustainable, it could easily give up its recent gains and present a mouthwatering chance for opportunistic buyers to make their move.

Alternatively, if Boston Beer’s turnaround continues to accelerate in the coming quarters, its stock should respond in kind and discourage potential suitors from placing their bids — a scenario I would admittedly prefer, as a fan of the brand and craft beer in general. In either case, however, it seems Boston Beer shareholders should be poised to benefit.

Phils to begin managerial search immediately

By Todd Zolecki
“We have not identified the full candidate pool yet, but I suspect when we get to the interview phase we will interview a variety of candidates,” Klentak said. “Some with managerial experience, some with coaching experience, some inside candidates and some outside candidates. I expect that we will look at a long list.”

Orioles manager Buck Showalter is an obvious candidate, if he becomes available. Phillies president Andy MacPhail and Klentak worked with him in Baltimore, but the O’s skipper is signed through next season. Showalter has plenty of experience, but it will not be a surprise if the Phillies express interest in folks without big league managerial or coaching experience.

Klentak, Mackanin on new role

Klentak, Mackanin on new role

Klentak, Mackanin on his new role moving forward

Phillies vice president and general manager Matt Klentak and manager Pete Mackanin discuss Mackanin’s new role with the team next year

David Ross and Mark DeRosa, the latter a University of Pennsylvania alumnus, come to mind.

“That’s one of the things we need to talk about in the interview process as we outline what the priorities are going to be, what the characteristics are that we’re looking for in a manager,” Klentak said. “I have an idea, but I really want to be thorough in that. We want to make sure the candidate we bring in is the best person to connect with our players and our fans, to connect with our front office, ultimately to help this team win. That’s ultimately what it’s going to be about.”

Other external candidates could include former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, Astros bench coach Alex Cora, former Phillies outfielder Raul Ibanez, White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing, Mariners third-base coach Manny Acta, former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire and Giants third-base coach Phil Nevin.

Internally, the Phillies could take a look at Triple-A Lehigh Valley manager Dusty Wathan, Phillies special assistant to the general manager Jorge Velandia and third-base coach Juan Samuel. Each is highly regarded in the organization. Wathan managed most of the Phillies’ top prospects, including Rhys Hoskins, Nick Williams and J.P. Crawford. Velandia is a trusted advisor and influential in Latin American player development. Samuel managed in the past with Baltimore and is well-respected in the Philadelphia clubhouse.

“I think it’s about finding a connection with the team and with the players and leading us on into the future,” Klentak said. “I think that is what this is about. It’s about looking forward. After this press conference, we will begin reaching out and talking to people we know in the industry and putting together a list. From there, I’m sure we’ll whittle the list down to a more manageable number and it will take as long as it takes.”

Todd Zolecki has covered the Phillies since 2003, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook and listen to his podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.

Better Buy: Synaptics vs. Cypress Semiconductor

By news@wgmd.com
Investors in chipmakers Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) and Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) have a different story to tell this year. These two semiconductor specialists have enjoyed varying fortunes on the stock market in 2017 as their smartphone chips businesses have headed in different directions.

Continue Reading Below

CY data by YCharts

Apple has turned out to be the big difference between the two chipmakers, with Cypress expected to have landed a spot on the next iPhone to enable fast charging. Synaptics, however, seems to have missed a golden opportunity despite being the only company with a workable solution to integrate fingerprint scanners into a touchscreen, as Apple decided to skip this feature.

But can Synaptics overcome this missed opportunity and turn its fortunes around in the long run, or will Cypress be the better choice for investors? Let’s find out.

The case for Synaptics

Savvy investors should look beyond Synaptics’ failure to gain from Apple’s iPhone as there is a lot of opportunity in the touch and display driver integration (TDDI) space. Smartphone OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are increasingly adopting edge-to-edge displays to enhance screen size without making devices bulkier.

Continue Reading Below

The mainstream acceptance of this design philosophy will be a big deal for Synaptics in the long run — it could boost demand for TDDI chips from a potential 100 million this year to over 650 million units in 2022. Synaptics is well-placed to tap this potential growth since it has already developed a solution to attack the opportunity.

Furthermore, Synaptics is said to be just one of three companies working on TDDI chips, with the other two being Apple and Japan Display. Apple is unlikely to sell its technology to rival smartphone OEMs, which means that Synaptics could have a good run in this market if it manages to hold on to its smartphone clients.

Synaptics’ clients such as Xiaomi, OPPO, Huawei, and Samsung are already using the company’s TDDI solutions in their smartphones, so Synaptics is in a strong position to benefit from the secular growth in this space. Additionally, the chipmaker has increased its addressable market by $2.8 billion after the acquisition of audio chip specialist Conexant Systems for $343 million.

The Conexant acquisition allows Synaptics to tap the potential growth in voice-controlled speakers. In fact, Conexant supplies solutions for Amazon‘s Alexa and Echo devices, so it could be a huge growth driver for Synaptics since the e-commerce giant is expected to command about 70% of the voice-controlled speaker market this year.

The case for Cypress

Just like Synaptics, Cypress can also benefit from a secular growth trend in the mobile space — USB-C. The USB-C technology is fast gaining traction as the new standard for transferring data and charging mobile devices including laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

In fact, Strategy Analytics forecasts that USB-C adoption will grow 89% annually over the next four years. Cypress is in a great position to take advantage of this spectacular growth as it currently controls 35% of the USB-C market. Not surprisingly, the company has already seen a 50% boost in USB-C adoption by customers, a trend that’s likely to continue given the market’s long-term potential.

More importantly, USB-C adoption will quickly start delivering results for Cypress. The company claims that its USB-C technology will power 75 laptop device lines by the end of the year, while a design win at Apple could boost the company’s earnings by 25% next year. Therefore, USB-C should prove to be a catalyst for Cypress both in the short and long run.

But investors shouldn’t miss the company’s advances in the automotive space, either. Cypress’ automotive microcontrollers have attracted a lot of interest from several automakers and component manufacturers. For instance, hotspot connectivity in Audi‘s new A8 sedan is being powered by the chipmaker’s 802.11ac module.

On the other hand, major names in the automotive component space such as Denso, Continental, and Bosch are also using Cypress’ microcontrollers in use cases such as body electronics. Therefore, a rapid increase in the number of connected cars on the road will expand Cypress’ addressable market, and it is well-positioned to grow in the space thanks to its relationships with the key players.

The verdict

Cypress and Synaptics have powerful catalysts that could boost their businesses in the long run, but the former seems to be the safer bet. Synaptics is currently facing trouble in the discrete display driver business, along with a decline in demand for its mobile chips. By comparison, Cypress is in ascendancy and ticked all the right boxes last quarter by displaying growth across business lines.

The chart below clearly shows that Synaptics’ top line has hit a roadblock, while Cypress has stepped on the gas.

CY Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Additionally, Synaptics could lose some of its clout at Samsung. The chipmaker’s fingerprint components in the Korean giant’s Galaxy and Galaxy Note flagships next year could be replaced by Egis, according to Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities.

On the other hand, Cypress Semiconductor should sustain its momentum on the back of an Apple win and other mobile devices utilizing its USB-C technology. Therefore, Cypress looks like the better buy of the two as it doesn’t have any visible headwinds right now to contend with.

Oklahoma man convicted of beheading his co-worker in 2014

By The Associated Press
NORMAN, Okla. –  An Oklahoma man accused of beheading a co-worker was convicted of first-degree murder Friday for the 2014 attack that one witness said was “something that people shouldn’t have to see.”

Jurors deliberated for about two hours before finding 33-year-old Alton Nolen guilty in the death of 54-year-old Coleen Hufford. Jurors also convicted Nolen of assault and battery with a deadly weapon for attempting to behead a second co-worker at the Vaughan Foods plant in Moore, a suburb of Oklahoma City.

Prosecutors have said they would seek the death penalty.

Investigators said Nolen had just been suspended from his job when he walked inside the company’s administrative office and attacked Hufford. Authorities said Nolen stabbed another co-worker, who survived. A company executive then shot Nolen.

Hufford’s daughter, Kelli Hufford, released a written statement on behalf of the family Friday, saying the verdict helps them move toward closure.

“This has been a long road for my family and me,” the statement read. “We are thankful the jury found Alton guilty of murder. All of us now hope for a swift sentencing process concluding with the death penalty for this killer.”

During the trial, prosecutors played recordings of Nolen confessing to the stabbings while he was hospitalized following the attack. In the recordings, Nolen says he doesn’t “regret it at all” and that “oppressors don’t need to be here.”

Nolen’s attorneys say he’s mentally ill and that he believed he was doing the right thing because of his delusional misinterpretations of the Quran. But prosecutors said Nolen knew right from wrong before he attacked Hufford, and Oklahoma City television station KFOR reported that this point was emphasized during closing arguments.

“Psychosis doesn’t pop up when it’s convenient,” Assistant District Attorney Susan Caswell said. “That’s not how mental illnesses work.”

Nolen had repeatedly tried to plead guilty and asked to be executed, but Cleveland County District Judge Lori Walkley declined to accept his plea. One of Nolen’s attorneys had questioned whether his client was mentally competent to enter a guilty plea.

A witness who testified during the trial said Hufford was “completely surprised” when Nolen came up behind her, pulled her head back and drew the knife across her throat. Gary Hazelrigg also told jurors that he screamed and cursed at Nolen during the attack and tried to pull him off Hufford.

“I was looking at something horrific — something that people shouldn’t have to see,” Hazelrigg said.

At a 2016 hearing, Nolen told the judge that he would only accept a death sentence, not life in prison with or without the possibility of parole. The judge repeatedly reminded Nolen that if he pleaded guilty and waived his right to a jury trial, the decision to sentence him would be up to a judge, not him.

Kelly to oversee most Cabinet travel after Price resigns

By Samuel Chamberlain
0
Trump administration announces new policy

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has been given the authority to sign off on most Cabinet members’ travel on government–owned, rented, leased or chartered aircraft following the resignation of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Kelly’s new responsibility was laid out in a memo Friday night by White House budget director Mick Mulvaney. The new protocol exempts those required to fly on government planes for security reasons, like the secretary of defense and secretary of state.

“We are public servants,” Mulvaney wrote in the memo. “Every penny we spend comes from the taxpayer. We thus owe it to the taxpayer to work as hard managing that money wisely as the taxpayer must do to earn it in the first place.”

Price resigned earlier Friday amid criticism over his repeated use of private planes to travel to official engagements. On Thursday, Price had expressed “regrets” and had offered to pay back nearly $52,000 — though that amount represented a fraction of the total cost.

Price had defended himself by saying that his itineraries had been approved by HHS and legal officials. In his memo, Mulvaney said that “just because something is legal doesn’t make it right.”

“With few exceptions,” Mulvaney added, “the commercial air system used by millions of Americans every day is appropriate, even for very senior officials.”

The Price flap has prompted scrutiny of other Cabinet members’ travel, as the House Oversight and Government Reform committee launched a government-wide investigation of top political appointees. Other department heads have been scrambling to explain their own travel.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke faced scrutiny over three charter flights while in office, including a $12,375 late-night trip from Las Vegas to his home state of Montana in June. On Friday, he dismissed the controversy over charter flights as “a little BS over travel,” but he said taxpayers do have the right to know official travel costs.

Price, 62, was seen in Congress as a foe of wasteful spending. As HHS secretary, he led a $1 trillion department whose future is the key to managing mounting federal budgetary deficits. As secretary, Price criticized the Medicaid health program for low-income people, saying it doesn’t deliver results commensurate with the hundreds of billions of dollars taxpayers spend on it. As a congressman, he favored Medicare privatization.

But Price’s image as a budget hawk took a hit when reports of his official travel started bubbling up. Price used private charter flights on 10 trips with multiple segments, when in many cases cheaper commercial flights were available. His charter travel was first reported by Politico.

On a trip in June to Nashville, Tennessee, Price also had lunch with his son, who lives in that city, according to Politico. Another trip was from Dulles International Airport in the Washington suburbs to Philadelphia International Airport, a distance of 135 miles.

The reports triggered a review by the HHS inspector general’s office, which is looking into whether Price’s travel violated federal travel regulations. Those rules generally require officials to minimize costs.

The controversy over Price was a catalyst for Congress launching a bipartisan probe of travel by political appointees across the administration. The House oversight committee has requested travel records from the White House and 24 federal departments and agencies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

