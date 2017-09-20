Filing: Auto training center funds laundered through hospice

A federal court filing says money stolen from the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center was laundered through a fake Detroit-area hospice center.

The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press report that Tuesday’s filing is a government forfeiture complaint that seeks to keep $292,000 seized from bank accounts connected to Hospice of Metropolitan Detroit. More than $4 million in training and education funds intended for autoworkers was stolen.

The government says some of the money was funneled from the hospice center to Monica Morgan, the wife of late UAW vice president General Holiefield. Holiefield negotiated with Fiat Chrysler on behalf of the UAW. He died in 2015.

Morgan and former Fiat Chrysler labor relations chief Al Iacobelli (Eye-co-BELLY’) are charged with conspiracy and tax crimes. Two others have been charged in the case.