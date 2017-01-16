41 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Monday, January 16, 2017
Filmmaker Joss Whedon goes after Paul Ryan with profane tweet

By FOX News -
Director Joss Whedon poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012.

Director Joss Whedon poses at the world premiere of the film “Marvel’s The Avengers” in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012.  (Reuters)

Filmmaker Joss Whedon took things to a new level
when he took to Twitter with a profane, violent message about House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to f–k @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it’s FUNNY, not because he’s a #GOPmurderbro,” Whedon tweeted.

Whedon’s tweet elicited responses from his followers who found the filmmaker’s remark offensive.

Whedon also went after actress Nicole Kidman who last week encouraged people to accept the results of the election.

A rep for Whedon did not immediately return FOX411’s request for comment.

WGMD Radio
