Filmmaker Joss Whedon goes after Paul Ryan with profane tweet

Filmmaker Joss Whedon took things to a new level

when he took to Twitter with a profane, violent message about House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to f–k @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it’s FUNNY, not because he’s a #GOPmurderbro,” Whedon tweeted.

Whedon’s tweet elicited responses from his followers who found the filmmaker’s remark offensive.

.@joss People like you are why I stopped being a Democrat. Get the help you need before someone gets it for you. @SpeakerRyan — Michelle (@LessThan1Week) January 14, 2017

@joss good job on making your side seem even more unhinged & detached from reality. pic.twitter.com/S01WWYMe9f — Toni (@ToniMZ81) January 14, 2017

@joss “I’m against violence, but I want a wild animal to graphically murder someone who thinks differently than me.” — Razor (@hale_razor) January 14, 2017

@joss this is beyond disappointing. You’re behaving like a child. How is this at all appropriate to say? — Sarah Quinlan (@sarahmquinlan) January 14, 2017

@joss @SpeakerRyan I mean… is this where we are at? Really? Good grief, man. — Mike C (@Octotron) January 14, 2017

@TiffyBrimple wishing death on people. Grow up. Democrats preach culture and tolerance. Saying something while doing the other is hypocrisy. — Craven Rove (@PwrGmr) January 14, 2017

Whedon also went after actress Nicole Kidman who last week encouraged people to accept the results of the election.

A rep for Whedon did not immediately return FOX411’s request for comment.