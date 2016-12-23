Finally, Eagles Win A Close One





But the Giants scored only 19 points as Manning threw three interceptions and the Eagles pulled it out to the delight of an every-fanny-in-the-seats stadium that stayed filled to the gills until the very sweet end.

“We aren’t going to the playoffs, so it was nice to win and be a little bit of a spoiler,” cornerback Nolan Carroll said. “They have an explosive offense and we hung in there. We wanted to close it out and we did.”

If there was any doubt the Eagles would not have an emotional investment in this one, it was erased on the first-drive touchdown and the Jenkins interceptions return for a touchdown. It was accentuated as momentum turned and the Giants, who ran 88 plays and gained 470 total net yards, pecked away at the Eagles’ lead.

“No way we were going to come out here and play anything less than as hard as we can,” defensive end Brandon Graham said. “We have a lot of pride in this locker room. We were coming here to play hard and to win the game. We hadn’t won in a long, long time.”

New York scored just one touchdown in five red zone trips, a key to the game. Philadelphia’s defense bent, but did not break as the Eagles won their first NFC East game of the season.

“That’s huge. Win a couple of games in the division and take it into next season. That’s the goal we have left,” Graham said.

It wasn’t especially pretty or convincing or dominating, but it was a victory. It was a win like the many losses the Eagles have had this year and maybe it turns a corner for the future. Maybe it won’t. It just feels good for the Eagles now as they take the weekend off and get ready for the Dallas Cowboys and the season finale on January 1.

“We want to finish strong,” Jenkins said. “We aren’t going to make the playoffs but we can put down some of the foundation with a strong finish. It feels good to win any game. It’s the NFL. You’re giving it your all every time you’re on the field. Tonight, we leave with a win in the kind of game we’ve lost too many times.”