HANCOCK, Mich. (AP) Finlandia’s winless hockey season is over.

Kait Ryynanen scored a power-play goal 9 seconds into overtime, and the Finlandia women topped St. Norbert 2-1 on Saturday to snap a 70-game losing streak.

Sierra Meiners also scored for Finlandia, and goalie Annah Smiddy stopped 37 shots.

Finlandia was one of two NCAA schools without a men’s or women’s hockey win this season, with the women entering Saturday at 0-22-0 and the men’s team 0-24-0. Before Saturday, the most recent win for the Finlandia women was Feb. 8, 2014 over Concordia.

Post is now the only school still with winless men’s and women’s teams, a combined 0-31-0 so far. Both of Post’s teams are playing NCAA schedules for the first time this winter.