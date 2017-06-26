Finding comfort, and North Korea, in a tiny restaurant

The restaurant isn’t much to look at. It’s across the street from an empty lot. Boxes of dried fish are stacked by the front window. A dirty mop stands in the corner.

But people come from across South Korea to eat here. They come for the potato pancakes, the blood sausage and, more than anything, for memories of an outcast homeland they may never see again.

The owner says, “The food here tastes the ways it does in North Korea.”

More than 30,000 North Koreans live in South Korea. And though they may hate the nation they left behind, many also miss it deeply. Because how can you not miss home?