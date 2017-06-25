Finding the real Sochi

National Geographic’s Sergey Gordeev finds that despite reports in the media, Sochi did not turn into a ghost town after the 2014 Olympics.
More Soccer Videos
Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City SC | 2017 MLS Highlights
Just now
Chile vs. Australia | 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Highlights
1 hr ago
Germany vs. Cameroon | 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Highlights
1 hr ago
Check out the 2017 Gold Cup roster for USMNT
2 hours ago
Vincent Aboubakar scores for Cameroon | 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Highlights
2 hours ago
Timo Werner scores his second for Germany | 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Highlights
2 hours ago