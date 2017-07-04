Firefighters respond to blaze at Arizona July 4th fireworks show

A fire broke out underneath an Independence Day fireworks show in Arizona Monday and was captured on camera.

The blaze was caught on camera as fireworks exploded overhead in Parker, ABC13 reported.

Fire departments responded to the scene and no one was injured, the BlueWater Resort & Casino said on Facebook.

INJURED BALD EAGLE FOUND, TREATED IN WASHINGTON, D.C., IN TIME FOR JULY 4TH CELEBRATIONS

The blaze was caused by a firework which went off early and landed in the brush, Buckskin Fire Chief Chris Chambers told Fox News. He said about a half-acre was damaged.

Chambers said the fire started at 9:20 p.m. PT, and took one to one-and-a-half hours to get under control.

He said firefighters would return to the site Tuesday morning for mop-up operations.