Firefighters save baby deer from Arizona wildfire

Count baby deer among those saved by firefighters battling a stubborn Arizona wildfire.

The U.S. Forest Service posted photos and a video on Facebook showing the Friday night rescue, where Hotshots rounded up two deer fawns.

The baby animals were found too close to the spreading blaze in the dense Prescott National Forest in the area of Prescott, a mountain city about 100 miles (160.9 kilometers) north of Phoenix.

The deer were taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

The rescuers come from a Flagstaff-based crew whose members were among 1,200 firefighters at the scene.

The fire started June 24, burning about 44.23 square miles (114.56 sq. kilometers) of land. It was 75 percent contained as of Monday.