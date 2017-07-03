Fireworks accident sends Talbot County man to hospital

This weekend a kid in Talbot County found an unknown type of firework and gave it to his neighbor. The man then lit it, but the explosive blew up while he was still holding it in his hand. Talbot County EMS initially treated the patient prior to the patient he was flown to the Union Memorial Hand Center by Maryland State Police helicopter. The injury is being described as serious but not life threatening. The St. Michaels Police Department and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Office of the State Fire Marshal with the investigation.