Fireworks explosion injures 10 in central Mexico

Mexican authorities say 10 people have been injured by a fireworks explosion in central Mexico.

The government of the State of Mexico says the blast happened during a religious pilgrimage in the town of Cerrito Tixmadeje.

The state Red Cross reports via Twitter that it transported 10 people who were hurt in Friday’s explosion. Victims suffered first-, second- and third-degree burns.

Multiple Mexican media outlets reported the explosion occurred in a pickup truck and posted images of the damaged vehicle.

Fireworks are a mainstay of Mexican secular and religious celebrations, and deadly accidents happen with some regularity. Last month 14 people were killed when an errant firework touched off a fireworks cache in Puebla state.