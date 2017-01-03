First Star Bob! Jackets goaltender earns top NHL honor for December

COLUMBUS, OH – Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been named the NHL’s First Star for the Month for December, the club and League announced today. He is the first Jacket to earn First Star honors as he twice previously received Third Star recognition (March 2013, December 2014) as did former Blue Jacket Rick Nash (March 2009). Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin and Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk were December’s Second and Third Stars, respectively.

Bobrovsky started 12 of the Blue Jackets’ 14 games in December and went 12-0-0 with a 1.75 goals-against average and .939 save percentage, stopping 322-of-343 shots to help the club complete a perfect 14-0-0 month and match the second-longest winning streak in NHL history with 15 consecutive wins. He allowed two goals or less in nine of his 12 starts with six one-goal outings.

Bobrovsky, 28, also made 30 or more saves five times, including 37 saves in a 4-3 win over Boston on Dec. 27, 36 saves in a 2-1 win vs. Montreal on Dec. 23 and 33 in a 3-1 win at Edmonton on Dec. 13. Bobrovsky is 24-5-2 with a 1.95 GAA, .934 SV% and three SO in 31 games this season. He leads the NHL in wins, ranks second-T in SV%, third in GAA and fourth-T in shutouts in leading the Blue Jackets to an NHL-best 26-5-4 record.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the Edmonton Oilers. Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.

