First Trust has launched a batch of smart-beta exchange traded funds to help investors focus on dividend-paying U.S. stocks and low-volatility international components, along with a California state-specific municipal bond ETF option. The seven new First Trust ETFs include: First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NasdaqGS: RNLC) 0.60% expense ratio First Trust Mid…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below