First White Marlin Hooked, but Prize Money Still Available

The first White Marlin of the season has been hooked – by the Fish Whistle. However, Marlin Club President Franky Pettolina – in a post on their Facebook page, says the Fish Whistle will only get a portion of the prize money – $5000 – for being an Ocean City Marlin Club member. This marlin will not count as the first white marlin of the year for Ocean City because the Fish Whistle is based out of Indian River. To be the first catch for the town of Ocean City prize money – the boat must depart and return to the Ocean City Inlet – and be caught within 100 miles of the Ocean City sea buoy.