The owner of a Connecticut fish market says she is “personally offended” after she saw a photo of a 20-pound lobster being handled by a Transportation Security Administration screener on social media.

Lisa Feinman owns Atlantic Seafood Market in Old Saybrook, and says she packed the lobster in a cooler with other lobsters for a customer from Georgia. TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy later shared a photo of a screener holding the lobster, getting thousands of likes on Instagram.

In a Facebook post, Feinman says the TSA should “leave our personal property alone.” She also criticized the way the agent held the lobster, saying he could have snapped off a claw by putting all of its weight on its joints.

The agency has not responded to requests for comment.

TSA agents at Boston’s Logan Aiport got up close and personal with a 20-pound live lobster discovered in a passenger’s checked luggage Sunday.

McCarthy shared an image of an agent holding the crustacean on his personal Twitter account Monday morning.

“It’s certainly the largest lobster I have ever seen,” McCarthy told the Boston Globe. “And I’d be surprised if we’ve ever screened a larger lobster.”

According to the TSA’s website, lobsters are allowed to travel in checked baggage provided that they are “transported in a clear, plastic, spill proof container.”

“A TSA officer will visually inspect your lobster at the checkpoint,” the site promises.

McCarthy told the Globe the lobster was in a cooler and “cooperated quite nicely with the screening process.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report