36.5 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Fisherman finds severed arm near canal in New Orleans suburb – Viral...

Fisherman finds severed arm near canal in New Orleans suburb – Viral photo shows fisherman&#039;s face punctured by spear after freak accident

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
17
A severed human arm was found near the Reserve Canal at Interstate 10 eastbound in Reserve, La. near mile marker 202 last month.

A severed human arm was found near the Reserve Canal at Interstate 10 eastbound in Reserve, La. near mile marker 202 last month.  (Google Street View)

A Louisiana sheriff’s office is investigating the discovery of a severed human arm that was found late last month near a canal in a New Orleans suburb.

Officers were called to the Reserve Canal in St. John the Baptist Parish at Interstate 10 eastbound near mile marker 202 on Dec. 29 around 8:30 a.m. after a fisherman found the arm in the water, Fox 8 reported.

Detectives searched the waterway for any additional body parts, but none were immediately found.

Related stories…

The arm has since been sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for examination.  Officials told Fox 8 it could take six to eight weeks for test results to come in.

The town of Reserve is located about 34 miles west of New Orleans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click for more from Fox8Live.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB