Fisherman finds severed arm near canal in New Orleans suburb

A Louisiana sheriff’s office is investigating the discovery of a severed human arm that was found late last month near a canal in a New Orleans suburb.

Officers were called to the Reserve Canal in St. John the Baptist Parish at Interstate 10 eastbound near mile marker 202 on Dec. 29 around 8:30 a.m. after a fisherman found the arm in the water, Fox 8 reported.

Detectives searched the waterway for any additional body parts, but none were immediately found.

The arm has since been sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for examination. Officials told Fox 8 it could take six to eight weeks for test results to come in.

The town of Reserve is located about 34 miles west of New Orleans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

