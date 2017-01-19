Fitness blogger says weight gain led to happier, healthier life

An Australian model-turned fitness celebrity is sharing her story of redemption after her desire to be perfect left her with crippling depression and low self-esteem. Emily Skye, 31, said it was only after she gained 28 pounds that she was able to change her mindset and focus on becoming a stronger, healthier person, News.com.au reported.
Before anyone whips out the “I like the before pic better” comments, read the following: – 1st pic: 2008 / 47kg This is before I started strength training. I was only doing cardio & I was obsessed with being as skinny as I could be. I was starving myself & was really unhealthy & unhappy. I suffered depression & had terrible body image. 2nd pic: 2016 / 60kg I now weigh 13kg more, I lift heavy weights & do a little bit of HIIT. I dont do ANY long cardio sessions & I eat more than I’ve ever eaten in my life. I’m also happier, healthier, stronger & fitter than I have ever been. I no longer obsess over the way I look. I eat & train to feel my best, for overall “health” & longevity. I LOVE having muscle & I feel more confident than ever. When I first started lifting weights 7 years ago, I was finally starting to become healthy & happy for the first time in my life. I had friends at the time telling me I wasn’t healthy & was taking it “too far”. – This devastated me & had me in tears! I couldn’t believe that the people who were supposed to love me weren’t happy for me even though I was obviously much happier & healthier than I’d ever been. Luckily I decided not to listen to their put downs and kept going with my new healthy lifestyle & here I am today the best I’ve ever been, and I no longer have those “so called” friends. I now surround myself with positive, supportive people who are true friends to me! I love my life & I’m so grateful I decided to make those changes several years ago & committed to my healthy lifestyle. Now I’m able to help others become their best too! 😊 – My F.I.T. Programs that I created are all based around strength training & HIIT – it’s what’s given me & thousands of other ladies amazing, healthy, lasting results. (Click the link in my profile to join!) ☺️ Exercise & eat nutritious food because you LOVE yourself & know that you deserve to be your best. Try not to focus on being “skinny” & just focus on your overall health – mental & physical. Don’t listen to anyone who tries to bring you down. Surround yourself with positive, supportive, like-minded people & always do what makes you happy regardless of what anyone else thinks! 😉😘 .
“I was doing a little bit of modeling, which was just so competitive and unhealthy, the whole perfection thing does my head in,” Skye told News.com.au.
To warn others about the dangerous pitfalls of extreme dieting, she shared a 2008 photo of herself with her 1.9 million followers and compared it to a present-day photo. In 2008 she weighed just over 100 pounds.
“I was starving myself and was really unhealthy and unhappy. I suffered depression and had terrible body image,” she posted with the photo.
She met her boyfriend, fellow fitness expert Declan Redmond, and together they worked to change her mindset and approach to exercise.
“It didn’t happen overnight,” she told News.com.au. “I wasn’t happy and everything I tried to be didn’t make me happy. I was either trying to be perfect, which as we all know doesn’t exist, or I was trying to be like someone else.”
Skye began concentrating on weight training and eating a healthier, more wholesome diet.
“I’m also happier, healthier, stronger and fitter than I have ever been,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “I no longer obsess over the way I look. I eat and train to feel my best, for overall ‘health’ and longevity.”