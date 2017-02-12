Five bold moves Dolphins can make: Counterpoint

Bold moves can be a good thing but not when they involve taking a step back in the team’s progress.

The idea of the off-season is to improve your areas of weakness in all three areas of your football team. That involves seeking to strengthen areas of weakness while also improving depth. Sometimes, it even means replacing aging veterans who possess bloated contracts with younger/cheaper talent.

However, a key mistake I believe my colleague Brian Miller is making in his recent article http://phinphanatic.com/2017/02/11/five-bold-moves-dolphins-can-make-ahead-free-agency/ is suggesting bold moves where consistency is needed.

Kenny Stills

I actually agree with the majority of what Brian Miller states. Miami doesn’t want to get into a bidding war, especially against itself before free agency even begins. A salary of $8 million per season is about the tipping point of Stills’ value. Where Brian and I differ is in the importance of Stills to Miami’s offense.

Miami should strongly consider not getting into a negotiation with Stills’ camp. The Dolphins can allow Stills to leave and spend that money on the other side of the ball where it’s needed far more. Stills had a very good season in 2017 but the Adam Gase offensive system should be able to absorb the nine touchdowns that Stills gave the team. –Brian Miller

First of all, let’s not kid ourselves into believing our offense was great last year. Miami averaged 22.7 pts/game which was good for 17th in the NFL last year and 26th in passing offense. Subtracting weapons from an already anemic passing attack is not a recipe for success.

Secondly, if you do let Stills go, who ‘absorbs’ those nine touchdowns? Stills was 3rd in the NFL in yards/catch and was the only deep threat on the team. Unless the team believes DeVante Parker is capable of filling his role, now you are still spending draft or free agent dollars for an unknown.

Byron Maxwell

Maxwell’s value to the Dolphins is up for debate depending on how well you believe he played and your thoughts on Tony Lippett and Xavien Howard.

Maxwell got off to a rough start in 2016 but played more consistently as the year went on; especially when you take into account that he was usually covering the opponent’s #1 WR. Also keep in mind that behind Howard and Lippett the team only has Lafyette Pitts and Bobby McCain.

If the team believes that Lippett and Howard are ready to start, and can stay healthy for 16 games, then Maxwell should be cut. However, a mid-tier free agent CB (signed for less than $5M/year) or “Day 3” rookie couldn’t hope to replace what Maxwell provided for the team last year.

Branden Albert

Cutting Albert would be nothing more than a cost-cutting maneuver. (Not saying that’s a bad thing.) When healthy, nobody questions that Albert is both a better pass blocker and run blocker than Laremy Tunsil. It could even be argued that Albert, at less than 100%, did a better job of run blocking than Tunsil.

While there is some merit to releasing Albert, does the team really want to cause yet another shake-up on the blind side of Ryan Tannehill?

Speaking of shuffling the offensive line for the umpteenth time…..

Mike Pouncey

Those people advocating that Mike Pouncey be moved from center to right guard just don’t seem to understand how important continuity is to the offensive line. With the release of Albert, and the moving of Pouncey to guard, Miami would then have one starter (JuWuan James) who is playing the same position to end 2016.

Let’s assume for a minute that cohesion isn’t an issue with the offensive line.

Center is the most important piece on the offensive line and as witnessed last season you need someone who can be consistent calling the blocking assignments at the line. –Brian Miller

Most people agree with Brian. Center is the most important position on the offensive line which is why teams don’t usually let good ones become available in free agency. (Unless you are the Cleveland Browns and let Alex Mack walk away.)

The potential free agent centers are broken into two groups. The “who’s who” of aging center and the “who?!” of younger centers.

As for the draft, there is one highly touted center coming out this year that experts think is “plug and play” and that is Pat Elflein from Ohio State. Does Miami want to invest a first round pick on the offensive line because it’s doubtful that Elflein makes it to the end of round two.

Finally, when it comes to Pouncey playing right guard, he isn’t worth $9M. Pouncey is so great as a center because he is cerebral, pulls extremely well, and can get to the second level. The guard position, on the other hand, calls more for power than finese and that is not Pouncey’s game. Supporters will point to him making the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a RG but everybody knows the Pro Bowl is about politics, not production.

Investing in a center for the future is a great idea but if Miami is going to keep Mike Pouncey (as I suspect they will) then allow him to groom his successor and get a good, steady right guard.

Reshad Jones and other “clutter”

Almost all Dolphins reporters seem to be unanimous in believing that Dion Jordan, Koa Misi, and Mario Williams will be cut within the next month. Given Miami’s thin roster at defensive tackle, there is growing sentiment that Earl Mitchell may be retained by the team (not that I agree).

As for the upcoming free agents, Denney’s age makes his return questionable despite the fact that he excels at his task. Andre Branch and Dion Sims should also be retained if a compromise can be made on price.

Where a more definitive stand needs to be taken is in regards to Michael Thomas and Damien Williams. Forget for a minute that Thomas is ‘serviceable’ at all four secondary positions. He is a leader on special teams and Miami cannot return to the days where they discount the “third phase” of the game.

The same reasoning should be extended to Damien Williams. He was Miami’s best back on third down and is a core special teams player. Given that he’s a restricted free agent, there is no excuse for not resigning him.

Finally, the issue of possibly trading Reshad Jones feels laughable. Unlike the Patriots, Miami cannot afford to disregard starters that are producing at a high level because the player is eligible for free agency next year.

If you believe that Miami can get a comparable strong safety for less than the $7M that Jones is scheduled to make, then why would a team give up a pick to acquire Jones? If Miami can’t find a comparable player in free agency, then they have weaken an already weak secondary and for what? A 3rd/4th round pick?

