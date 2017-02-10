Five Dallas Cowboys Free Agents: Keep or Let Walk?

We take a look at five contracts who may not be on the team by the start of the 2017 season. Do we keep them or let them walk?

Now that the 2016 NFL season is officially over, the Dallas Cowboys can focus on the new league year, which begins on March 9th.

While the Cowboys appear to be in a much better position than they were one year ago.

Still, there is still work to be done to improve on their 13-3 record from this past season.

The big events of the offseason such as the draft and the early stages of free agency will get the most fanfare.

But perhaps equally as important will be keeping the pending free agents the team believes need to have a future in Dallas.

The Cowboys have 20 unrestricted free agents they need to decide on this summer/

That number includes a whopping eight starters!

And as it stands right now, the Cowboys are roughly $15 million over the salary cap.

But that’s a number that will fluctuate between now and the summer.

All things being equal, here is my take on five of these Cowboy free agents.

And whether or not they should be re-signed this offseason.

Barry Church, Safety

Age: 27 – 2016 Cap Hit: $4,750,000

Church is coming off his best season as a Cowboy, leading the team in interceptions and coming in third with 61 tackles despite missing four games with an injury.

On a team hurting for defensive playmakers, he was a solid one behind Sean Lee.

While Church is not a cover safety, he’s capable of making plays in other ways on the field on a defense that’s always hurting for turnovers.

While he will never be Ed Reed, he is a valuable player on a defense that can use whatever secondary help it can get.

Look for the Cowboys and Church to find a way to get a deal done, and likely for a good price for the team.

Safety’s don’t draw the big spenders, and while Church had value this past season in Dallas, he’s not in the top-tier of free agents and likely won’t draw a big offer elsewhere.

Look for number 42 to be back in the defensive backfield in 2017.

Verdict: Re-Sign

Terrance Williams, Wide Receiver

Age: 26 – 2016 Cap Hit: $1,825,868

A third round pick in 2013, there may not be a more polarizing player on the Cowboys roster when it comes to fan opinion. While some believe he is the perfect foil for Dez Bryant, there are other who cannot wait to see him out of a Cowboys uniform.

Williams has a serious reputation as a body-catcher, and always seems to make a mental error at the worst possible time.

The market for Williams will be an interesting one to watch. He is capable of making big plays that change the outcome of the game, and has shown he can be a good complementary piece across from Dez Bryant.

However, Williams failed to step up his game when Bryant was forced to miss time over the last two seasons, putting his ceiling at a very good second option in an offense.

Teams are always looking for new toys in the passing game, especially in today’s quarterback-driven league. While teams usually have their primary target figured out, many are always looking for somebody to take some defensive attention away from their star.

We’ve seen that Williams can fill that role, but the body-catch tendencies may scare some teams off. While the price likely won’t be too high, the front office can draft a replacement or even look in-house to replicate his impact, likely at a lower price.

Verdict: Let Him Walk

J.J. Wilcox, Safety

Age: 27 – 2016 Cap Hit: $1,817,517

Drafted six picks after Williams in the 2013 draft, Wilcox has been underwhelming for most of his Cowboys career. Shifting from wide receiver to safety, everybody expected there to be some issues in his technique in the secondary.

Taking bad angles on tackles, blowing reads, and general bad play had him usurped by Byron Jones this season, however Wilcox showed improvement throughout the season.

Where Wilcox has shined in his career has been the role as enforcer. While today’s NFL makes it more difficult to lay hits, it seems like J.J. manages to utilize the hit stick at least once a game.

While they don’t show up on the stat sheet, it will make receivers remember him before they go across the middle of the field. On top of that, he really improved his coverage late in the season.

Looking at the market for his services, he is improving and has shown potential in 2016. While he doesn’t play a prime position, teams will shell out some money if they think they’re getting a player who can outplay his contract.

Whether or not Wilcox is a Cowboy next season may depend on how many teams believe he will keep improving, but as it stands right now, I see him back in Dallas in 2017.

Verdict: Re-Sign

Mark Sanchez, Quarterback



Age: 29 – 2016 Cap Hit: $2,000,00

Signing a backup quarterback is kind of like buying a burial plot in a cemetery. You know you need one but you don’t want to have to use it. That is the best description for Mark Sanchez. If he has to start for an extended period of time, the team is in trouble. With that being said, he still brings value to a young team.

The reason to bring Sanchez back has almost nothing to do with Sanchez and everything to do with Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott. Any time you saw Prescott in a tough spot, he went to Sanchez on the sideline. Prescott and Sanchez have a relationship, and it’s vital to a young quarterback that they have as much of a support system as possible.

It’s up for debate whether or not Mark Sanchez the football player is worth $2,000,000 plus a season. However there is no question that Mark Sanchez the mentor is more than worth the pay if it keeps Prescott’s head in the right place and helps him build off a very impressive rookie season.

The Cowboys can find better backups in this summer’s quarterback market. They have one at the moment in Tony Romo, but he likely won’t be on the team by the time camp rolls around. Sanchez may not even be the number two quarterback when the season starts, but expect him to at least be on the team.

Verdict: Re-Sign

Morris Claiborne, Cornerback



Age: 26 – 2016 Cap Hit: $2,687,500

Heading back to the secondary, Morris Claiborne put together by far the most impressive season of his career. Drafted 6th overall in the 2012 NFL draft, he clocks in as the highest player on this list drafted by the Cowboys.

Claiborne has worn the “bust” label throughout his 5 seasons in the league, but appeared to shed it with a good showing in 2016. While he’s shown that he can perform, he’s yet to prove that he can stay on the field for a full season, missing 9 games this season.

At times this season, Claiborne was the best player in the Cowboys secondary. He looked well on his way to a breakout season before a groin injury derailed his 2016 campaign. When he came back in the postseason against the Green Bay Packers, he looked like a rookie again. He was constantly beat in coverage and was caught holding in many of the plays where he wasn’t beat.

Last offseason, the Cowboys front office signed Claiborne to a one year “prove it” type of deal. That was a smart move on the team’s part, as they’ve seen enough of Claiborne in Dallas and have no long-term ties to him.

Unless he wants to come back on a dirt cheap deal to bet on himself again, he likely will not be a Dallas Cowboy once the new league year begins.

Verdict: Let Him Walk

