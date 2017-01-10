Five Faves Of '16: Custom Cleats

The Redskins had a lot of stuff to remember in 2016.

Now that the season has come to a close, the Redskins Blog will select its favorite things from Redskins fans, players, coaches and team personnel over the last 12 months.

We’ll continue with our five favorite custom cleats that players wore.

1. The Caution Tape

As part of the NFL’s Week 13 “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, wide receiver DeSean Jackson strapped up some of the most memorable and powerful cleats of the year. “Today is the start of my attempts to be part of a solution and start dialogue about the senseless killings of both citizens and police,” Jackson’s statement about the cleats read. “I have chosen to wear these cleats in pregame today to use my platform as a pro athlete to add to this discussion. This isn’t meant to be any kind of protest against the good men and women in law enforcement in this country. I just want to express my concern in a peaceful and productive way about issues that are currently impacting our country.” They’re also cool to look at, too.

2. The Craig Sager

Defensive end Ricky Jean Francois is quite a colorful person and his closet boasts hundred of pairs of shoes, but these were one of a kind. To respect the late Craig Sager, the NBA reporter who spent the majority of his career brightening people’s days with brightly-colored suits, Jean Francois made sure his cleats reflected that kindred spirit.

3. The Pray For Haiti

Earlier in the season, Jean Francois represented his parents’ native country and travelled to Haiti with teammate Pierre Garçon to assist with relief efforts there after Hurricane Matthew devastated much of the country. Appropriately, Jean Francois made sure he represented his country’s flag and colors with a “Pray For Haiti” message against the Eagles.

4. The Dark Knight

Cornerback Josh Norman enjoys embodying his Batman persona during games – he even has a Batman figurine in his locker to remind him of that mindset – and so enjoys any and all references to the DC Comic superhero. These custom cleats are some of the most creative we’ve seen, especially when you consider the painterly Batman figure on the left side of one of his cleats. It brings some ferocity to the pink and purple sky.

5. The Paint Tube

Tight end Vernon Davis has been an artist just as long as he’s been playing football, part of the reason he set up the Vernon Davis Foundation for the Arts during his time in San Francisco. One of his regrets is not engaging with his talents more during his football career, something he’s taught kids in the D.C. area since returning home this year. Understandably, his cleats are a nice representation of the creativity and colorfulness he’s trying to promote.