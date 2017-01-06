Five Faves Of '16: Redskins Tweets

The Redskins had a lot of stuff to remember in 2016.

Now that the season has come to a close, the Redskins Blog will select its favorite things from Redskins fans, players, coaches and team personnel over the last 12 months.

We’ll continue with our five favorite Redskins tweets.

1.The Tricky Net

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham was upset. He took his aggression out on the sideline kicking net, which in retrospect was probably not a great choice. He took a swing at it with his helmet and it retaliated by toppling onto him. Those nets really are tricky sometimes.

Those nets are tricky. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 25, 2016

2. The Experts Are Wrong

The Battle of the Beltway isn’t one of the premiere rivalries in sports – Ricky Jean Francois needed to understand the significance from reporters the week before the game – and look, experts aren’t always right. But Washington had a little extra incentive to beat the Ravens in Week 5. They took care of business, won the beltway and made most of those experts question their judgment.

3. The Nice Guy

It was a fun night for the Redskins offense when they put up some big plays en route to beating the Packers. It was also fun for Kirk Cousins , who, in addition to dropping a few dimes in cold, blustery weather, showed off his personality thanks to some NFL Films mics. “Celebrate!” “High-Five Party!” “You’re the best.” Cousins is always eager to give you a new catch-phrase.

4. The Key And Peele

A substitute teacher walks into a class and pronounces every student’s name wrong in comical fashion. One of those names is Aaron, whom Keegan Michael Key, the actor spoofing every bad substitute, pronounces as A-A-Ron. When the Redskins upended Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday Night Football, this sounded like the appropriate pronunciation.

5. The Birthday

The Redskins franchise turned 84 years old this season. While the team couldn’t celebrate a playoff berth for it, there are still plenty of memories to look back on. Here’s to an even better 85!