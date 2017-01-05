Five Faves Of '16: Redskins Vines

The Redskins had a lot of stuff to remember in 2016.

Now that the season has come to a close, the Redskins Blog will select its favorite things from Redskins fans, players, coaches and team personnel over the last 12 months.

We’ll start with our five favorite Redskins Vines, an application that shuttered during the season but still holds many six-second hearts.

1. The ‘HTTAHHHHHH’

Rookie Su’a Cravens was understandably excited following the Redskins’ 26-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, so the “R” in “HTTR” became something a bit more expressive. For those interested in seeing the inside of Cravens’ mouth, this clip is especially for you.

2. The Interview Off The Field

Following an 0-2 start, a win was desperately needed in New York. The Redskins secured a 29-27 victory and the relief and enthusiasm could be seen and heard from Josh Norman as he headed to the locker room. What makes this clip even better is watching Redskins Director of Communications Ross Taylor sprinting towards an rule-breaking PIX 11 reporter. “No interviews coming off the field!”

3. The Sweet Feet

The work never stops for Pierre Garçon , who demonstrated his fancy footwork with this catch in training camp. Just another example of how this guy can catch practically anything and still stay in bounds. We also like those white pants.

4. The Pied Puppyer

Training camp checklist: clothes, pads, helmet, body wash, shamp–, wait, dogs! Bashaud Breeland had his priorities in order. The cornerback stopped by the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park prior to departing for Richmond, Va., and brought along a few of his English bulldog companions, puppies that were for sale from a litter born in June.

5. The Dancing Spotter

It’s no question that Duke Ihenacho enjoys dancing. It’s also no question that spotting someone who is lifting can sometimes be a very monotonous exercise. In this case, the Redskins safety thought he might combine both as cornerback Josh Norman couldn’t help but crack a laugh as he set down the bar.