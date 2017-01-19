Five Faves Of '16: Vernon Davis Instagrams

The Redskins had a lot of stuff to remember in 2016.

Now that the season has come to a close, the Redskins Blog will select its favorite things from Redskins fans, players, coaches and team personnel over the last 12 months.

We’ll continue with our five favorite Instagram posts from tight end Vernon Davis , who posts quite a lot.

1. The Rock

Caption: “@therock is such a hard worker! I had a great time working with him.

#dedication #passion”

Is it possible that Vernon Davis has bigger biceps than Dwayne Johnson? Without photo evidence, you’d probably think not a chance. Luckily, Davis proved us all wrong this spring, when he flexed with the actor formerly known as “The Rock” while on the set of Johnson’s new movie “Baywatch,” which is set to come out this spring. I’m not sure two more jacked and talented dudes stood next to each other in a photo last year.

2. The Sleepout

Caption: “#sleepout2016 #sleepingoutside #itssocold”

Laying on nothing but a cardboard box and inside a sleeping bag, while resting his head on his backpack, Davis joined thousands of people in 18 cities across the United States and Canada to raise awareness and more than $6 million for homeless youth as part of the Covenant House Sleep Out. He only got six hours of sleep in Washignton, D.C., but said it was a life-changing experience. “It just warms my heart in so many ways and just shows me what they’re going through,” he said.

3. The Oiled Abs

Caption: “@Redskins fashion show was epic! I had a blast! They styled me for success.”

This photo hits close to home, mostly because I took it for Davis and not because we share a similarly ripped torso. Early in the season, as part of the Redskins’ annual fashion show, the Maryland product couldn’t resist oiling up his abs and giving them some air underneath his coat. I asked Davis how to get picture-perfect abs like him and he made it sound pretty simple. “You just have to do your abs, bench press, chest flies, and you’re good to go,” he said. Right.

4. The Throwback

Caption: “Just a kid who had dream, but the funny thing is I’m still dreaming. #tbt”

Likely taken from his high school yearbook, the photo of Davis is an inspiration that regardless of the awkward phases you experience in life, they will pass, especially if you’re a talented athlete. This year was a warm homecoming for Davis, who had the opportunity to visit his alma mater, Dunbar High School, and connect with many D.C. public school kids. This is just one way he can relate to them.

5. The Jumpshot

Caption: “I still can’t believe they flagged me for a celebration that they didn’t have on the books. I always go for the jumper. #theyonlytalkedaboutdunking #2012 #ididntgetfined #flashfromthepast”

It’s been a staple celebration for Davis since he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers. But when he tried to unveil it for Redskins fans against the Eagles this season after scoring a touchdown, he was flagged. Davis promised he wouldn’t make that mistake again, but was also disappointed a harmless jump shot would incur such a penalty. He made sure his next shot – after a touchdown against the Vikings – was done without the football.