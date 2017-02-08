Five fights flying under the radar UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie

Despite losing just once in his professional career while winning five of his six UFC fights, Ryan LaFlare is still on the outside looking in when it comes to the welterweight rankings, making him one of the most underrated fighters in the division.

LaFlare’s lone loss came against Demian Maia, and unlike Matt Brown, Carlos Condit and Neil Magny, the New York native was able to go the distance with the Brazilian submission specialist. LaFlare is tasked with taking on another skilled grappler on Saturday in Roan Carneiro, who is underrated in his own right.

Carneiro, after spending seven years away from the promotion, burst back on the scene with a submission win over Mark Munoz and since has gone 1-1 with his only loss coming against Derek Brunson.

When two underrated fighters go toe-to-toe, it generally leads to a scrap that far exceeds expectations.

