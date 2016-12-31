Five fights to make after UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey

Ray Borg got back to his winning ways in a strong victory over Louis Smolka at UFC 207. The unanimous decision victory was Borg’s fourth in his last five fights and makes him a prime candidate to make a run at the title in 2017.

I’d love to see Borg and his suffocating style against a high-level grappler like Zach Makovsky. “Fun Size”, who is ranked 11th in the flyweight division, has fallen on tough times lately, with three straight losses, but the former Division-I wrestler and BJJ purple belt will give Borg a chance to show how he stacks up against elite grapplers.