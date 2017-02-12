Five fights to make after UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie

Anderson Silva is right, he is old. And he’s much slower than he was in his prime and most of the rest of the middleweight top 10. But he just scored a win against the 8th best middleweight in the world, so it’s hard to really say what’s next for Silva.

“The Spider” loves to fight, and fans love to watch him fight. But at this point of his career, the 41-year-old Silva shouldn’t be pressed into any unnecessarily dangerous situations.

I’d much rather see Silva test his mettle against a fellow legend like Georges St-Pierre than put his chin on the line against anyone in the middleweight top 5.

On the contrary, I also wouldn’t be mad if Silva pulled the “Legend Card” and called for a title shot rematch with Michael Bisping, jumping over Yoel Romero and Jacare Souza in the process. But he’d have to promise to retire immediately after.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images