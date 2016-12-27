Five underrated fights at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey

Johny Hendricks said he might consider retirement if he loses to Neil Magny on Friday night and we have the feeling Hendricks might have to put his money where his mouth is after UFC 207.

Hendricks is a former champion with an extensive wrestling background and massive power in his hands. He’s also lost three of his last four fights, however, and is desperate for a win to get his career back on track.

Magny on the other hand, just had a three-fight win streak snapped, and knows that a loss on Friday could send him tumbling out of the welterweight top 10.

Both men have their backs up against the wall in regards to making a title run, which bodes well for the action in this FS1 prelims bout.